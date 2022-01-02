Happy New Year, 2022

In the liturgical calendar today Churches worldwide will celebrate the feast of the Epiphany, the second Sunday after Christmas. I thank God for His blessings, grace, mercy and love lavished on us during 2021. Yesterday, millions of Ugandans and billions of people across the world welcomed the New Year with great joy, festivities and jubilation. 2021 was a difficult year for most Ugandans, to put it mildly. I hope and pray that 2022 will be a better year for all.

Before I make some predictions for the New Year, let me make some observations on a matter which is dear to me as a career diplomat, namely appointments made recently to the Diplomatic Service of Uganda.

On Sunday, December 12, Sabalwanyi made 37 appointments as heads of Uganda’s diplomatic missions abroad.

According to a story published in Daily Monitor of December 13, titled “Museveni shuffles ambassadors” Ambassador Mull Katende, a career diplomat, who was Uganda’s envoy accredited to Washington DC, USA, has been recalled to Kampala. In the new line-up Ambassador Isaac Sebulime has been posted to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Mr Sebulime is the only career diplomat on the list.

Diplomacy is a profession like journalism, medical and teaching professions. Hence, not every Tom, Dick and Harry is qualified, fit and suitable for appointment to the Diplomatic Service, especially at ambassadorial level.

It’s a disgrace, irresponsible and a tragedy of monumental proportions that many African leaders treat the Diplomatic Service as a dumping ground for failed politicians, regime cronies, relatives of big men and other dubious types. A friend who saw the list told me that whoever makes such appointments has a knack for the absurd, comical and ridiculous.

The damage which political appointees have done individually and collectively to the Diplomatic Service, Uganda’s national interest, national image and national prestige during the last 30 years is humongous and irreparable! Uganda deserves a lot better. I hope Parliament will not confirm most of the appointments.

The irony is that in 1986 when the National Resistance Army (NRA) grabbed power by the gun, one of the accusations made against past regimes, especially the UPC government, was they had politicised the Diplomatic Service. I recall at the first senior staff meeting held in March 1986 at Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters, which I attended, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ibrahim Mukiibi, himself a career diplomat, assured us that 60 percent of ambassadorial appointments would henceforth be career diplomats and 40 percent at most would be political appointees.

With the benefit of hindsight, what Mr Mukiibi promised senior Foreign Service officers on behalf of the NRM regime has never been implemented. One is tempted to conclude that it was a blatant, deliberate and shameless lie designed to hoodwink Ugandans who were sceptical and reluctant to give the NRA regime the benefit of the doubt. The UPC government’s record vis-à-vis the Diplomatic Service is much better.





Some predictions for 2022

Kenyans go to the polls on August 9, 2022 to elect a new President, senators, MPs and county governors. I predict victory for Mr Raila Odinga in the presidential elections.

I predict that the wind of change which has been blowing from the Indian Ocean across Tanzania and Kenya since last year will reach our neck of the woods before the end of 2022, so prepare for any eventuality.

With regard to the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia, I predict victory for the federal army led by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

In Britain, I predict that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be forced to resign before the end of 2022.

I have only one New Year wish. May God save Uganda from degenerating and descending into abomination of desolation!

Happy New Year to our esteemed readers! May the peace of God be with you and me!