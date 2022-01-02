Happy New Year, 2022

By  Harold Acemah

What you need to know:

  • It’s a disgrace, irresponsible and a tragedy of monumental proportions that many African leaders treat the Diplomatic Service as a dumping ground for failed politicians... 

In the liturgical calendar today Churches worldwide will celebrate the feast of the Epiphany, the second Sunday after Christmas. I thank God for His blessings, grace, mercy and love lavished on us during 2021. Yesterday, millions of Ugandans and billions of people across the world welcomed the New Year with great joy, festivities and jubilation. 2021 was a difficult year for most Ugandans, to put it mildly. I hope and pray that 2022 will be a better year for all.

