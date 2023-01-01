Happy new year fellow citizens

The beginning of a new year is a golden opportunity to take stock of, reflect on and assess events which happened during the past year and chart the way forward. The way forward at personal, national or regional level may require a change of ideas, priorities and strategy in order to achieve desired goals.

In Chinese calendar 2023 is the “Year of the Rabbit” which starts on January 22 and ends on February 9, 2024. The Chinese believe that the year of the rabbit is a year of hope during which things will finally begin to fall in place after a period of struggles and hardship.

To say that 2022 was a very difficult year for most Ugandans is to put the matter mildly and hence is a gross understatement. Living conditions for wananchi in most African countries, including DR Congo, South Sudan and Uganda were so difficult and appalling that life has been reduced to what political scientists call a “state of nature,” where in a nutshell, life is poor, nasty, brutish and short.

The main event of Uganda during 2022 was the 60th anniversary of independence which was marked, observed and celebrated on October 9, 2022. Suffice it to mention that I wrote three opinion articles on the anniversary which were published in Sunday Monitor. One hopes that many constructive and positive ideas which Ugandans expressed in the media and elsewhere for the betterment of our beloved country will be duly taken into consideration by legislators and policy makers in charting the way forward for Uganda, especially with regard to the urgent need to get our national priorities right. Until and unless the government invests adequate and significant resources in key sectors which touch the lives of all Ugandans, the desire and wish for Uganda to achieve middle-income economy status will remain a pipe dream. The three sectors are education, agriculture and health. As I have argued before, Uganda should allocate a minimum of 15 per cent of her annual budget for education, 10 per cent for agriculture and 15 per cent for health for the next 10 years to ensure that our country joins the middle-income category.

Ugandans, especially the leaders of Uganda must make every effort to deliberately and systematically build national unity in diversity, not by preaching patriotism and singing patriotic songs, but by example because action speaks louder than words. Uganda’s leaders, at all levels, must set high ethical and moral standards and practise what they routinely preach at political rallies, in Parliament and at places of worship.

Corruption is a political cancer which is effectively and surely eroding the body politic, moral fibre and resources of Uganda. It is estimated that Uganda loses a whopping and mindboggling Shs10 trillion annually (20 per cent of Uganda’s budget) as a result of endemic and systemic corruption on a massive scale. Unfortunately most of the thieves who have shamelessly stolen public funds with impunity are politicians and senior public servants. According to the IGG, the Inspectorate of government has so far recovered Shs30 billion of stolen money. A lot more must be done to eradicate corruption which is a gross violation of human rights of Ugandans.

It is not enough to condemn corruption in public and pay lip service to the goal of zero tolerance vis-à-vis eradication of corruption.

As Ugandans celebrate the New Year, what residents of Arua City call Bonane, one hopes that 2023 will mark the beginning of a new era in the politics of Uganda where impunity, intimidation and violence will cease to exist. Ugandans must join hands to build a happy, peaceful and prosperous country for all citizens. God has blessed and endowed Uganda with abundant human and natural resources which must be used and shared equitably and fairly for the benefit of all Ugandans. Happy New Year fellow citizens of Uganda

Mr Harold Acemah