Hard Reality: My struggle with a disease of our time

Author: Jean Jordan Opileni. 

What you need to know:

  • I have come to realise that people do not die of HIV/Aids, but rather trauma, living in denial, stigma and untreated opportunistic infection.

Today is World Aids Day whose global theme is “End inequalities. End Aids”. It’s the basis for me to share my story publicly for the first time in my entire 23-year life.  

