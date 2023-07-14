Hard to make a case for Norman cinema when you proposed museum demolition

I am writing this, an hour or so before the Uganda women’s national football team hosts their Rwandan counterparts in an Olympics qualifier tier. You wouldn’t believe where Uganda is hosting the game though. At the Kigali Pele Stadium in Rwanda!

Their male counterparts, the underachieving Uganda Cranes, hosted their recent entire AFCON qualifiers everywhere on the continent but in Kampala. We don’t have the stadia and facilities for it. The government doesn’t think sports is that important. And evidently, it doesn’t have the pride and shame to act.

A little over a decade ago, the Government of Uganda proposed to demolish the Uganda Museum. Not many Ugandans have visited the Uganda Museum in Kitante, except for primary school trips. Founded in 1908, its grounds are actually more famous for hosting raunchy events for Kampala’s fully-charged party scene than they are for playing home to cultural and political artifacts detailing the history and traditions of Uganda and her people.

The building itself is unremarkable and easy to miss if you don’t know where to look. But that’s not why it was the target of wheeler-dealers who sought to replace it with an ultra-modern multi-billion 60-story complex called the East African Trade Centre. The argument at the time was that the place could barely keep its doors open, and its inability to generate revenues was breaking the government’s back.

Embarrassingly, the government had allocated a paltry Shs50 million in that year’s budget, to run the place. Anybody who visits the museum today will surmise that they are receiving even much less than that. What is clear – from its actions – is that the government doesn’t take these things very seriously. Of course, they don’t because, in 2017, they returned with another equally-obnoxious proposal.

This time, they had the iconic Uganda National Cultural Center (UNCC) – more commonly known as the National Theater – in their sights. Located at the heart of the city – right next to the Parliament of Uganda – the space has been on wobbly legs for a while now. It is a miracle how those in charge of its management continue to keep the lights on. Again, an indicator that there is little interest in these sorts of things.

The proposal, as you can predict, was to erect a mega 36-storey complex housing an auditorium, shopping mall, restaurants, bars, cinemas, et all. That would, it was argued, rake in billions of shillings to keep the place open – because again, it is not a priority investment area for the government. In both cases, the vultures circled but were thwarted by citizens’ noise and court action.

Those arguing that the demolition of the historical structures – regardless of the potential revenue gains – equated to the erasure of history and identity, won the day. It is not clear how long – if at all – they will stay away before they return. If you look around, you will notice that there aren’t many places or things that are what they used to be. Times change, contexts evolve and people forget – if they are not given a reason to remember.

That is the context in which the story of the Norman cinema – Uganda’s first cinema – which is now the home of the Watoto Ministries, exists. The context in which communal and public properties such as the Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium, Lwera, Centenary Park, Shimoni Demonstration School, Lugogo playgrounds, and Owino Market somehow ended up in the hands of private businessmen.

Watoto Church and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) are embroiled in a tiff. KCCA has hitherto denied the church’s redevelopment plans which would involve the demolition of the current structure and erection of 12-storey structure with a 3-star hotel, auditorium, and shopping centre.

This time though, the unique circumstance is that the building is private property – nevermind the unclear circumstances in which the church is said to have acquired it – and a government body is now on the side arguing against the demolition.

We could debate over who is right or wrong. Or even over what properties and sites constitute national heritage or don’t. Whichever way you swing it though, the debate is a bad collision between legalities and communal obligation. But that shouldn’t distract from how we got here.