Harness the power of communities in land restoration

As we commemorate World Environment Day today, the attention of the world shifts towards a crucial matter that impacts all of us - land restoration and the ability to withstand drought.

This year’s theme, “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience,”along with the slogan “Our Land, Our Future. We are Generation Restoration,” are particularly relevant as they emphasize the immediate necessity to rejuvenate our deteriorated lands and establish resilient systems to combat the escalating occurrence and intensity of drought as well as the consequences of land degradation.

Throughout Uganda, the well-being of millions hinges on the quality of the land they inhabit.

It’s often said that “Land is life,”a sentiment shared by environmentalists and human rights advocates who emphasize the importance of having access to fertile land, clean water, and a healthy environment as basic human rights. When these rights are compromised, the consequences are far-reaching, affecting health, education, and financial security.

The droughts, wildfires, heatwaves, and other extreme weather events such as floods that we are seeing locally and globally are indicators of the worsening climate and environmental crises, with land playing a central role in both.

Sadly, these disruptions disproportionately impact marginalized communities and households, particularly small-scale farmers, whose livelihoods rely heavily on consistent weather patterns, fertile soils, tree coverage, and access to water.

Fortunately, hope remains alive through the grassroots efforts of local communities and the promise of comprehensive community-driven restoration initiatives.

It is key that we all contribute to this cause by tasking everyone to play a part and, as a nation, swiftly look at the bigger picture and tackle land degradation, support sustainable farming, and focus on soil conservation to ensure we can bounce back from environmental disasters like drought and desertification.

Citizens can engage in sustainable practices and back local conservation endeavors. Communities have the power to arrange gatherings and campaigns that advocate for environmental education and conscientious behaviors.

The government and its institutions should prioritize the enactment of policies designed to safeguard natural ecosystems, effectively manage water sources, and encourage the use of eco-friendly technologies, land rehabilitation, and strategies for coping with drought in order to guarantee lasting sustainability.

Nevertheless, these endeavors must adhere to human rights principles, honor local traditions, and enable communities to lead restoration efforts in order to secure the sustainability of our land for future generations.

The approach also aims to hold local and national authorities accountable for their decisions, and underscores the importance of individual rights in environmental issues.This ensures fair involvement in decision-making processes and access to crucial resources by disadvantaged groups such as women, youth, and small-scale farmers, who collectively represent more than 70 percent of the agricultural workforce.

The future of our environment and society depends on the actions we take now, highlighting the need for immediate action.

Every individual has the power to make a positive impact. We can all help rejuvenate the land and turn degradation into restoration.

It is important to work together across different sectors to create strong ecosystems that can support a growing population.

The government should increase investment in climate-resilient agriculture, early warning systems, and social safety nets to mitigate the effects of extreme weather conditions.