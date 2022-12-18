Harsh economy and tables with expensive drinks

Last week I posed the question of how a wage earner survives on Shs200,000. Many readers responded and some of you even volunteered your own experiences. Someone asked me which jobs pay Shs200,000.

As I was putting together a list, Abigail Shallot, a young woman of 22 wrote back. She says she has been working for three years now. She got her first job after completing Senior Six and her first salary was Shs250,000 with commission per product. Due to reasons undisclosed, she left that job and found another as a shopkeeper earning Shs200,000. This amount did not include transport or meals.

Moreover, Abigail says, she was making more than Shs30m for her boss and yet she could not afford a meal. The rent in her single room was Shs90,000 with a water bill of Shs8,000 and on many days, she had to go without the electricity connection commonly termed Yaka. She could no longer afford her phone bill and many other expenses. She even longed for the “good” old days when she was earning 250k with commission. When she quit the shop gig, she ended up exactly in the same position with another Shs200,000 job, which, to paraphrase, is giving her depression and a lot of trauma.

Young people like Abigail are stuck in the web of ridiculously low earnings and yet they are faced with a mountain of expectations—their own and those imposed by society. At Shs200,000 a month, Abigail is expected to dress well every morning and spend on transport to her workplace in some Kampala boutique where she will have to figure out how to have lunch that she cannot afford. Divide all that by Shs200,000 and then fill in the missing blanks from your imagination.



Abigail laments: “This is not only affecting me as a youth, trying [to make] her way to success but it’s sending me to try the other side ways of hustle.”

While there are a million ways to hustle, three girls who are faulted for not hustling enough on their own, were reportedly slapped with a bill worth at least six salaries of Shs200,000 at a pub in a suburb of Kampala. The young women landed in hot soup after their sponsor disappeared, leaving them to clear the bill for a table that must have had some very expensive drinks.

There has been much talk since then, with some commending the runaway date for being impressively stingy while others have urged young people to make their own money in order to avoid landing in such a terrible position.

However, you can be certain that tomorrow there will be other young women making risky decisions and associating with men of dubious character in a bid to procure a life they desire but which they could never be able to fund on the current wages. Living beyond our means is now part of our being and vocabulary. Society expects you to ‘detooth’ someone if need be, to make ends meet. Even the person who pays you Shs200,000 knows very well that you cannot survive on it. They will only laugh at you if you get arrested over an unpaid bill. Otherwise, if the transaction goes well and the sponsor pays the bill, no one bats an eyelid.



When I wrote last week, I was basing my calculations on the labour force survey that put majority of wage earners in Uganda at a minimum of Shs200,000 per capita per month. This week, I have evidence that some people earn as little as Shs80,000 and we are selling our nation’s youth to the highest bidder in this harsh economy.