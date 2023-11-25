Has enhanced pay for scientists impacted service delivery?

Immediately after the 1996 presidential elections, Mr Museveni announced an earth shaking policy of Universal Primary Education. Mr Museveni seemed to have spooked the civil servants at the Ministry of Education headquarters. There had not been any discussion of the policy at the ministry. Mr Opika Opoka, who was the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, publicly expressed his surprise over Mr Museveni’s announcement.

This was viewed by many as a challenge to the Head of State. And Mr Museveni did respond in an uncharitable language. Mr Opika Opoka was soon to be transferred to another ministry and later went into oblivion.

But we are not here to discuss Mr Opika Opoka. We are here to discuss how Mr Museveni’s policy outlays don’t seem to consider the input of the civil servants. Indeed, because Universal Primary Education was like Museveni’s ‘whim idea’, it has always had problems. Enter salary enhancement for scientists…

*************

I was asked to participate in a research on the impact of salary enhancement for scientists on service delivery. When I found out that the final user of the research findings was a foreign group, I tactfully withdrew my participation. I just didn’t want to be caught up in some kind of espionage or sting intelligence operation. But before I withdrew my participation, I had encountered very curious findings that pointed to a clear challenge to the policy of salary enhancement for scientists. In fact the policy of salary enhancement for scientists may have negative impact on the over-all performance of the public service.

For instance, there is an increase in the number of civil servants applying for early retirement. And irony of ironies, a big number of public servants who want out are scientists. Why? We have a testimony.

A health worker was earning say Shs800,000. After the salary enhancement, he or she now earns say Shs2,400,000. He or she is 46 years old and therefore qualifies to a pensionable early retirement. Because his or her salary is now Shs2,400,000, her gratuity is big enough to excite him or her.

So, with his or her relatively hefty gratuity and guaranteed pension, he or she respectfully retires from the venerable Public Service of Uganda. But please note that before he or she retires, she has already secured a job with a private hospital. His or her mathematics is good: he or she will be earning a salary from the private hospital and her pension from the government . In all honesty, the salary enhancement policy, which was viewed as a silver bullet to the woes of scientists, may have a reverse impact. The level of absenteeism is still high. And since the welfare is still low, the passion and enthusiasm is still non-existent.

**************

The public service (more specifically the traditional civil service) is the core of the government; any government. The British structured Uganda’s public service as the bloodline of public policy implementation and absorption. That’s why the public servants (should) enjoy security of tenure and freedom from political influence.

Since we are now in the error (sorry, era) of top-down policy design and origination, public servants fear losing jobs and have therefore reduced their role to robotically implement policies. There is no interest in whether the policy has been absorbed by the beneficiaries. Public servants are more concerned with not annoying the centre than delivery on policy objectives. Public servants may even fear to advise the political leadership on the potential failure of some policies (most of which are actually whim ideas). Bold ones like Opika Opoka are now off the scene.