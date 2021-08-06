Has your village made news in newspaper, TV or radio?

By Odoobo C. Bichachi More by this Author

Gerald Nkomejimana, a passionate local media (print and television) consumer that regularly shares feedback with me, wrote to me a few months ago posing a question I have been asked many times in different parts of the country – the east, north, central and to some extent Kampala.

His question: “…you also do not publish local stories especially from Kigezi and south-western part of Uganda. Is it distance? Do you lack reporters?”

Many media critics have pointed to the “Kampalanisation” of news by national media which they say tends to create a news shadow over the rest of the country like nothing happens there. That is where Nkomejimana and others may be coming from when they lament the “lack” of regional news in our newspapers and on television bulletins, save perhaps for the occasional scandal or shocking crime that finds itself in national news.

Ironically even within metropolitan Kampala, many still point to a news shadow over big sections of the metro. Kampala news, many say, is really about politicians and their scandals and petty crime. Little else happens in the city! So is this really true? Daily Monitor devotes at least four pages every day to regional news and runs a string of bureaus up country that file stories daily. NTV too has correspondents all over the country and they do file stories.

More or less the same can be said about the other major media houses in the country.

What then drives the perception “there’s no regional news”? Is it the proportionality of coverage or the areas of coverage? Do you ever read or watch news about your village or district in the newspaper or TV bulletin? How frequently?

The Reuters Institute recent study titled, “Local news unbundled: Where audience value still lies” led by Dr Anne Schulz could explain why public perception of low coverage of regional news persist. It was conducted in eight countries. Unfortunately, no African country featured, for “operational” reasons. Still, there is a lot to learn from this study.

Advertisement

The most important lesson is the old known one – content of the news! But what content? Well, more than 50 per cent of respondents that consumed local news by different media had been attracted to news about Covid-19 and weather.

These are existential issues – health and weather – that impact daily lives. Only 32 per cent had consumed political content, 26 per cent local crime news, 25 per cent local traffic, 25 per cent local economic news, and 20 per cent local jobs. Other news or information on local schools, local housing and property, things to do (entertainment), local sports, local announcements, etc were below 20 per cent on the attention span of most media consumers even when they featured in the newspapers and TV bulletins. They were simply not seen!

So were they not interested in them at all? No, they had simply moved to consume this information in more convenient platforms – social media, especially Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram.

That’s not to say traditional media is out of their lives. According to the report: “Traditional media – including newspapers, TV, and local radio – are valued most for hard-news topics such as local politics, crime, the economy, or Coronavirus, as well as local sport, with between around 50 per cent and 60 per cent in our sample thinking these offer the best information for them on these topics. Newspapers are also valued as a place for publishing formal announcements such as births and deaths. But for other topics, alternative sources tend to be preferred.”

Thus, “Social media and search take the biggest shares for information about shops and restaurants (49 per cent), local services (47 per cent), or things to do in the area (46 per cent).”

So what is the long and short of it? It is that traditional media need to concentrate and give value where it is most valued in the regional news segment.

As Dr Schulz says, “one important function of local and regional journalism is to hold local and regional politicians to account.” When media retreats from holding regional leaders to account, at least here in Africa, public resources are stolen or misused with impunity and development programmes are stalled.

Send your feedback/complaints to

[email protected] or

call/text on +256 776 500725.