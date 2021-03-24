Have financial discipline to grow wealth

The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us that we can do without many things that had turned out to be financial leaks in our finances.

By Guest Writer More by this Author

If you want to get out of your vicious cycle of continued lack, and poverty, building wealth should be a deliberate move that should be on your priority list. As months go by, it gets clearer that we need to do whatever it takes to change the status quo.

In our FABT framework, financial discipline is one of the foundational stage segments. It is a habit one needs to cultivate if you need results. Webster defines discipline as “a way of behaving that shows a willingness to obey rules or orders.” We commonly know that discipline is associated with social behaviour, but it also applies to how you build your wealth.

Financial discipline, therefore, is all about how well you will conform your spending and saving behaviour or habits to the plans you have set out to achieve. Setting financial targets and achieving them are two different things. Your behaviour and habits creates and allows you follow through what you have set out to achieve in your financial freedom journey. To cultivate a financial discipline to achieve your financial freedom i will suggest a number of processes that you need to nurture and strictly adhere to:

Formulate a financial plan or set a financial goal or objective that you would like to achieve in a given period. This will help navigate you through your behavioural change. Without a plan, it is quite hard to be disciplined on how you spread in your spending because you have no perimeters you are operating in. When formulating a plan, look at your short and long-term aspirations or dreams. This allows you spare funds for the most important things to you. Budgeting is part of your plan.

Use a form of automation to enhance your financial discipline, this helps in avoiding temptations to spend on things you never planned for. I bet most employees if it was not a statutory requirement for employers to withhold at source the 5 per cent employee’s NSSF, majority wouldn’t have this at all. You could set up automatic transfers to move funds to your saving accounts or avenues.

Be accountable on your spending by tracking it through a tool that will help track your expenditure. This helps you to stay on course with your financial freedom journey.

Change your habits, create visible reminders at home, in your car, on phone and other strategic places you can’t avoid that prompt you to stay on course.

Do whatever it takes and use any strategy that keeps your goal. This will help you focus on what’s most important and reinforce your commitments. Your financial objective will guide your behaviour, but only if you remember and abide by it.

Advertisement

Get an accountability buddy. You might find it easier to achieve your financial objective with a partner, group than work it alone. It could be a close friend, roommate, spouse, a financial adviser to help you stay accountable and on course.

Challenge yourself and set a period to check whether it worked or not. If controlling what you spend on is a struggle, know that its holding you back in achieving your breakthrough. Try cutting unnecessary costs to help you achieve your goal.

The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us that we can do without many things that had turned out to be financial leaks in our finances. The challenge could consist of aspects such as not buying any new cloth in the next 60 days, cook instead of having takeaways, and avoid reckless shopping to impress friends, a habit, e.t.c It is not fun at all to turn down most of your habitual spend patterns, but having financial discipline pays off in the long run.

After all, living within your means reduces stress levels and you are sure you are in the driving seat of your financial freedom journey.

Dr Olowo is an adviser/consultant, Financial & Business Operations.

jeanpo.olowo@gmail.com

