Have you read a good feature story this week?

My first formal introduction to features journalism was in 1990 when our Art of Communication module lecturer at Makerere University, Dr Francis Kidubuka, invited his friend Deogracious Byabafumu to give us a talk on features writing. Both gentlemen are now deceased. Bless them!

Mr Byabafumu was a regular contributor to the famous features wire service, Gemini News, apparently founded in 1967 in London as a de-facto Commonwealth news agency “to develop and tap local expertise to cover the so-called developing world and counter the parachuting in of foreign journalists to cover development from a western perspective.”

Indeed development journalism was perhaps best epitomised in the thousands of feature stories produced by Gemini News and published in leading media in the Commonwealth between 1967 and 2002 when it closed shop.

But I digress! My intention in this column is to highlight the importance of an otherwise mundane section – Features.

Of the traditional sections of a newspaper – news, business, sports and features, the latter seems to be the least visible and most taken for granted, so to speak, by both readers and journalists. It is buried somewhere in the middle pages of the newspaper and many times not flagged on the cover to signal the readers.

Yet features are perhaps more engaging than the other sections that are more or less for basic information. Features also bring perspective to news and allow in-depth exploration of a subject beyond “he said, she said”.

A features story has been defined as “a colorful and pictorial piece of composition which gives stability to constructive public opinion.”

It has also been described as “…more effective than editorial, more interesting than a column and more informative than news. A features writer enjoys a sort of fame which no reporter, journalist or columnist can get, because readers of all communities read features very keenly. It helps a reader to arrive at a certain conclusion and also provides him possible solutions of a problem. It is such a virtuous force before which all powers of evil bow.”

Good feature stories require meticulous planning, research and thoughtful delivery that plays on graphics, colour and prose. Anything shot of this only ends up in drab grey text as a space filler. I am sure as a reader, you have encountered both and instantly recognize either.

Of course this is not to downgrade other sections of the newspaper. That would amount to saying the thumb is more important than the index finger!

Have you read a good feature story in the newspapers this week? Let me know.

READERS HAVE YOUR SAY

Your KISS article

I greatly enjoyed your article, “KISS is good guide to reporters and editors,” (Daily Monitor May 12). It was full of journalistic truth. It was also noticeable that A. Kadumukasa Kironde II’s article of May 14 was free of the tough words that he previously so loved to use. So well done to him or his editors or both.

-Kevin O’Connor, Kampala

Public Editor: Thank you Kevin. Yes the gospel for simplicity in communication must continue to be preached because journalists are constantly dropping off and coming in – for the benefit of the latter.

Take feedback, correct mistakes

I sent an e-mail to your editor yesterday regarding an error in an article which ran in the Sunday Monitor of May 14th. I have not received a response, let alone seen the correction being published.

This is not the first time this has happened; I have pointed out errors in your newspaper on a number of occasions, but I am always ignored. This leads me to question your own stated objective of “telling the truth always”. I would expect that acknowledging your mistakes, and making the necessary corrections, would be part of this. But alas, it appears that you do not apply this principle universally, but only occasionally when it pleases you. As a responsible media house, you owe it to your readers to provide accurate information.

Let me hope (against hope) that some action will be taken this time.

-Eng. George Mabweijano, Kampala

Public Editor: Thank you for this candid feedback. This has been shared with the editors and lessons taken. Yes we must live what we preach to maintain the trust of our audiences.