Have you thought about creating a life plan?

Here we are at the end of January and hopefully we have settled into the rhythms and routines that are going to enable us win with the goals we have set for this year.

Like I shared in the past posts, for us to achieve our desired results, we need to have clear set goals and then act on them.

This week, I found myself reaching for my life plan which I created seven years ago.

I was introduced to the concept of a life plan when I read Michael Hyatt & Daniel Harkavy’s book, Living Forward: A Proven Plan to stop Drifting and get the life you want. These two authors guide us on how to create a life plan template which we can use to create the life we desire.

There are many benefits for one creating a life plan. I will share what prompted me to invest in myself and travel to Nairobi and stay at the Fair View Hotel on 8th November 2016 and craft the plan that will guide me until I meet my creator.

I had turned forty that year and yes life begins at forty, so I wanted to reflect and then determine who I wanted to show up as in the years ahead. Secondly, I wanted clarity on which field to embrace as I had determined that I would follow and support my family wherever Benjamin was posted.

Finally, I wanted to work on my legacy. I know that I have a gift of encouraging people.

I therefore wanted to work on designing my life purpose around this gift and make it profitable.

Following my life plan has ensured that I stay on course and avoid running for or towards shinning objects that many of the 80% may be heading for. Instead, I continue to walk the course and remain among the 20% who are living a simple, productive, and contended life.

According to Michael and Daniel, the journey of creating a life plan begins with addressing three questions these are:

i) How do you want to be remembered?

ii) What matters the most to you?

iii) How can you get from where you are to where you want to be?

As we answered these questions, we were encouraged to divide the plan into what was referred to as Life Accounts these are health/social, Career/vocation/hobbies, self-development/intellectual, martial/parental, spiritual and finance.

These life accounts however are not cast in stone, and one may vary them.

In my case, I decided to use seven accounts which are: God, myself, my husband, our children, my extended family, my friends/clients, and my finances/material possessions.

This plan has served me well and helped keep me on the path to my destination.

Without a clear rudder one can find themselves responding to spontaneity and following the crowd.

Keep in mind that a life plan does not create walls that prevent one from taking advantage of opportunities that may arise.

Instead, it helps one to begin with and keep the end in mind to avoid regrets. What is certain is that a life plan acted upon will guarantee a life of success.

Speaking of planning, this column is growing.



Starting March 2024, we welcome Mrs. Leopoldina Lidia Armando a Leadership Trainer & Speaker and a Behavioural Analyst and Consultant with the Maxwell Certified Leadership Team.



Leopoldina will be writing mostly about youth and parenting.