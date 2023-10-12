Health Insurance: Taking lessons from Ethiopian experience

At the end of the Uganda National Conference on Health Human Right and Development held in Kampala recently, there was a unanimous call for the government to establish a national health insurance scheme.

It should be remembered that in 2021, Parliament passed the National health Insurance scheme law but the same was never assented to by the president. Beyond raising funds for provision of health services, health insurance has been credited for enhancing citizen participation in health service delivery, especially in demanding for accountability.

Ethiopia has been implementing a community-based health insurance model since 2011 and would provide a good learning point for Uganda. While Ethiopia may not be a perfect case of health insurance, because of similar demographics and length of implementation, it provides a good learning point.

During the debate on the national health scheme Bill in Parliament, there was general concern among formal sector employees that they would bear an unfair burden of the cost of health insurance. This is so given the fact that over 80 percent of the population are in the informal sector. This fear arises from the example of taxes where the government has largely been unable to collect taxes from the informal sector and leaving the formal sector with a huge tax burden.

While the law in Ethiopia provides for the contribution of health insurance premiums by both the informal and formal sectors, the government took a deliberate decision to prioritise community-based health insurance. This is because this category constitutes the biggest share of the population and are most affected by high out of pocket expenditure in health service delivery.

This is because of the perceived ease of deducting contributions from formal sectors employees

Across Africa, one of the biggest challenges for health insurance is fraud. Fraud in this context takes various forms including payment for non-provision of health services, provision of below quality health service by health service providers among others. To avoid fraud and ensure that health facilities get timely and accurate reimbursements, the Ethiopians have an audit system that serves three purposes- establish whether the costs have been correctly computed; validation of the service provider’s quality of service and validates the beneficiary.

The validation of the beneficiary is designed to confirm that the beneficiary received the entitled services under the health insurance system. This is critical in ensuring beneficiaries confidence in the health insurance program. The validation of provider service assurance is to assess whether the quality of service provided to the clients is in accordance with standards agreed upon.

This audit system ensures that communities sustain trust in the health insurance system. The success of any health insurance system is based on the trust of patients in the fact that their investment in the health scheme is safe and that they will receive a service due to them and a service of the right quality.

The health insurance scheme must have a clearly laid out package of health services that will be catered for under the health insurance scheme and health service users must be clear about this at the time of payment of the premium. The determination of the package must take into consideration the most prevailing health risks but must also ensure that it ensures a fair access to health services. In every community, there will be a category of citizens who can not pay health insurance packages.

In the Ethiopia scenario, these categories are allowed to access health services, but then the government will pay for the health service delivery. To avoid abuse, there must therefore be a clear parameter to exempt one from payment of health insurance premium.



Peter Eceru, program coordinator- Advocacy