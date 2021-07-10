Healthcare providers need to show utmost professionalism

By Abiaz Rwamwiri More by this Author

Healthcare systems across the world have been tested and stretched by the current coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic exposed more gaps in healthcare systems of developing countries and has made us all focus on the importance of the health sector. The pandemic continues to challenge us all to appreciate that healthcare is a matter of human dignity.

Medicines are an essential component of healthcare delivery in any country. Healthcare is largely dependent upon medicines for preventing infections, reducing pain, and treating illness. Quality care means getting the right medicine, in the right dose, at an affordable price, for all the people who need it.

Accessible, affordable, and properly used medicines save lives. Improving access to medical products is emphasised by WHO as central to achieving universal health coverage, and critical to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.8.

Uganda, like most developing countries, faces significant barriers that prevent equitable and effective access to medicines. The private sector has played an important role in the country’s health sector development and has eased geographical access to medical care.

However, the cost of accessing healthcare in these privately managed health centres has recently raised more concern, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic. The question is whether these overburdening costs are driven by the drug prices.

Uganda currently imports more than 75 per cent of her drug needs from mainly India, China and Europe. We do appreciate that there have been some increases in the medicine prices due to increased international demand for drugs, especially those used in the management of Covid-19, but also due to the inevitable disruptions caused by the pandemic on production and distribution supply chains, and protectionism tendencies from some countries in a bid to ensure their own local demands are met. However, these increases are not significant enough to justify the tremendous increases in the cost of private healthcare services.

National Drug Authority (NDA) believes that these costs are less influenced by drug prices but more by other medical related costs.

There have been several demands from the public calling on NDA to reign in prices of drugs, especially those used in management of Covid-19 and the increased medical bills in private hospitals. NDA is mandated by National Drug Policy and Authority Act Cap 206 to ensure that there is availability, at all times, of essential, efficacious and cost-effective drugs to the entire population of Uganda.

We undertake this critical mandate through effective regulation of importation, production, exportation of drugs and healthcare products. The same law that established NDA is silent on price fixing and Uganda embraces a liberalised free market policy that encourages the forces of demand and supply to determine prices.

It is notable that some of the drug outlets have taken advantage of the current situation to exploit desperate Ugandans by overpricing of in-demand supportive drugs used in the management of Covid-19.

Drugs are tax exempt and, therefore, any increase in retail prices should be defensible. There is argument that pharmaceutical care should be looked at as a service rather than a profit driven business. The integrity demand for the health professional bodies is that their members employ the highest ethical standards, demonstrating honesty and fairness in every action that they take and, therefore, profiting themselves at the expense of a desperate society is unethical and unacceptable. NDA is engaging with different professional bodies to ensure that their members adhere to their ethical obligations.

The writer is the National Drug Authority public relations manager

