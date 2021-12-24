Her name was Joanna and we failed her

I’m rarely distraught over Christmas but this might pass by as the first.

Last weekend, I escorted my wife to a funeral service of her friend.

She was 28. She’d married the weekend before her death. She sought to undergo a birth control procedure. It was poorly done.

She slipped into a coma and died days later.

Her entire life still lay before her on the runway; her dreams, aspirations, family, husband and the throes of a life in marriage lay interred that day in a brown casket that was wheeled into a church, where, just before the funeral service started, another couple had been saying their vows.

Joanna was described as jolly, prayerful, kind, compassionate, caring and filled with energy. Her hearty smile just stood out from each picture you saw of her.

There is no amount of description that can capture the grief that was in the eyes of her parents, husband, friends and clergy at her funeral service.

The entire episode begged the more important question; why?

It’s a question mourners put, first, to the doctors that handled her then to our entire society before docking it at the feet of the Almighty God.

But to borrow from the wisdom of her father-in-law, a judge no less, we should leave the questions of God to God but the questions of man, those ones, we must get answers.

There’s a contest over the facts, including those open for debate in the media but at least, there is consensus that the birth control procedure she had gone for was the insertion of an IUD. The process takes anywhere between 5 to 15 minutes and many doctors I spoke to, including a doctor-friend who was at the ICU waiting room when we first visited cast doubt over whether such a process could lead to death.

They reasoned that it would take negligence of untellable proportions to produce a calamity like we were witnessing.

Some could have put it down to the fact that medical interns were striking and thus a critical understaffing gap but the facility where this happened employed no medical interns of government.

It couldn’t also be that the doctors attending to her were underpaid because, this is a high-end facility which promises customers – who by the way pay an arm and leg’s worth of money – professional service.

It boils down to medical negligence.

Health workers owe a duty of care to their patients and if in the execution of that duty, patients suffer irretrievable harm, injury or death, the law holds them accountable.

It isn’t so much the punishment that should make this law pronounced, it is the spirit behind the law.

The spirit of things is that health workers should treat their duty of care to their patients as paramount. It should come ahead of every other duty. It doesn’t matter if a doctor has donkey years of experience, they should show up with the same enthusiasm, zeal, rigor and thoroughness as they learned to.

The effects of the lack of that zeal manifest with dire consequences such as a husband robbed of his wife whom, after 8 years of dating, lies lifeless in the first week of what should have been their honeymoon. It is also parents giving eulogies of their 28-year-old who had only scored her first job.

To blame doctors singularly, however, is to see the forest for the trees. A lot of negligence has slipped into our society and become a mainstay. We see it on our roads where small holes grow into potholes, then small rivers before blowing up into little oceans, it’s in people walking around unvaccinated whilst pile-loads of vaccines tick away to their expiry dates.

The role of citizen agency is so important in the development of every society. It is this agency that drives people into the professions they practice and the same agency that drives excellence which is rewarded.

If, however, we are choosing the path of negligence, then we ought to write a lot more eulogies and live through the unignorably deep pain of those who trust us.