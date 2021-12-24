Prime

Her name was Joanna and we failed her

Joanna Namutebi

By  Raymond Mujuni

What you need to know:

  • There’s a contest over the facts, including those open for debate in the media but at least, there is consensus that the birth control procedure she had gone for was the insertion of an IUD.

  • Health workers owe a duty of care to their patients and if in the execution of that duty, patients suffer irretrievable harm, injury or death, the law holds them accountable. 

  • Her entire life still lay before her on the runway; her dreams, aspirations, family, husband and the throes of a life in marriage lay interred that day in a brown casket that was wheeled into a church, where, just before the funeral service started, another couple had been saying their vows.

I’m rarely distraught over Christmas but this might pass by as the first.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.