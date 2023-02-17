Here is how a conman bested me this week

It is the afternoon of a hot Tuesday, February 2023. One of those slow days where nothing eventful is happening and time just won’t move. I receive a phone call from this number, 0762014959, to throw a spin to my day.

The caller identifies himself as Mr. Charles Hamya, the Managing Director of Multichoice Uganda, and proceeds to thank me for the good job that we are doing at Boundless Minds, mentoring young people. He explains that they are currently recruiting call agents for their call center and someone mentioned how Boundless has well-trained young people who fit the profile.

“I need 9. 6 females and 3 males. Let me share the details on WhatsApp so that you can proceed to get them for me,” he adds.

“All right,” I responded.

“Please find us those that you can vouch for. We get so many applications.”

Now, I am used to conmen calling me, claiming to be working for MTN-UCC, and threatening to switch off my phone because it is unregistered. In fact, I had already received calls from two such loafers by the time Mister Charles called. You can recognize from the moment they start that they are certainly lowlifes preying on unsuspecting customers.

On occasion, when I am idle, I have indulged them to the point where they ask me for my Mobile Money pin. But when they found me in a foul mood, we traded some unsavory insults that I know my grandmother would be repulsed by if she heard a recording.

This particular caller was polished and sounded somewhat like the role he was playing. In the follow-up text, he shared the job details, reporting hours, pay structure, workstation, etc. When we asked how they should apply, he said those who are interested should call him personally. Strange.

For a moment, I wondered why the MD of a multinational would be directly involved in the recruitment of entry-level talent but you know this is Uganda. It wouldn’t be strange for the President to engage in matters of the Local Defense Unit (LDU). In this place, sometimes, anything goes.

So, I called my colleague, shared the information, and requested her to generate a list accordingly and pass on the relevant information. We even have some guys graduating this week so we were pretty upbeat and overjoyed on their behalf for this perfect graduation gift. Our mission primarily focuses on supporting young people to transition into the world of work so to have the opportunity to get 9 of them off the streets really is the high point.

Many hours later, my colleague returns with disconcerting news. Charles Hamya left Multichoice in 2019 so whoever reached out is not Charles Hamya. “Okay so who is it and for what purpose are they recruiting under the guise of it being call center agents for DSTV?”

“Well, I don’t know who it is but it certainly isn’t him. I don’t imagine someone at his level would be asking our guys to send Shs175,000 ahead of getting confirmed for the job,” she reasons. Adding that they are required to send the money to the HR, one Ronald Mugisha, on 0704877855. By this point, one of the nine had already paid the fee and also gotten two other friends to pay, on prompting by the said Hamya.

“Damn! Something certainly is wrong.”

In the meantime, we got in touch with the others to corroborate the story but also, to stop them from paying. I also reached out to a friend at Multichoice with the details, who confirmed that this was a scam and alerted the real Charles Hamya. Turns out that it’s not the first time that this con is being sold to desperate young people looking for an opportunity to make something out of their lives, dreams, degrees, and familial expectations.

We haven’t created an economy or systems that can absorb our young people meaningfully and put their best abilities to work. Instead, and as a result, we have created an environment in which conmen, impersonators, scammers, and extorters continue to thrive, wantonly preying on their pressures and vulnerabilities, stealing their money, chastity, and innocence.

Hundreds of kids are graduating or dropping out of school and wondering what is next. Perhaps they will read this and know to spot a con from a mile. Or maybe someone with the means will go after this fake Charles Hamya and his accomplices.