Here is how to petition Parliament

On March 4, 2025, lawmakers restored the confidence of tea farmers when they adopted the report of the Committee on Trade, Tourism and Industry. The report resulted from a petition by Uganda Tea Farmers in which they sought government intervention in attracting investment in the sector, which is grappling with an unprecedented setback in production and marketing of the product.

The petition by the tea framers was presented by Igara County West Member of Parliament (MP), Louis Mbwatekamwa, on September 26, 2024 and the Speaker referred it to the Committee on Trade.

Important to note is that petitions in Parliament are processed in accordance with Rule 30 of the Rules of Procedure, starting with filing of the petition with the Clerk to Parliament, who in turn notifies the political party whips, and tables the petition before Parliament’s Business Committee.

According to the rule, a petition shall be submitted by an MP and in reference to Mbwatekamwa’s petition and several others, alike, the petition was submitted on behalf of tea farmers, whose signatures were appended, in accordance with Rule 30(4) of the Rules of Procedure.

Following submission of such a petition, it is laid on table without a question put and referred to the relevant committee by the Speaker. The rule further provides that a petition may be referred to a minister.

Rule 30 (6) gives the Speaker the mandate to refer a petition to either a Sectoral Committee or minister, where she/he is of the opinion that the petition would be better handled by such a minister or Committee.

Additionally, the Speaker may refer a petition to a Select Committee, according to Rule 30(9). In respect to a petition handled by a Committee, the rule gives a 45-day deadline within which the petition is disposed of, from the date the petition is referred to it.

In reference to Hon Mbwatekamwa’s petition, after its consideration, the House took a decision which the MPs considered appropriate, through adoption of the report of the Committee on Trade and this was done in accordance with Rule 30(13) of the Rules of Procedure.

The essence of petitioning Parliament is to attract government’s urgent response to issues raised, as they are deemed matters critical to the development of the country. In making recommendations, Parliament provides timelines within which government should take action.

For example, the Committee on Trade discovered that one of the gaps in the tea industry is the absence of a regulatory framework, unlike neighbouring Kenya that has a Tea Act. As such, the House agreed to a recommendation by the Committee for formulation and implementation of a tea policy within six months after the adoption of the report.

In so doing, the legislators envision improved quality of tea and increased income earned by farmers, as well as higher tea foreign exchange earnings, in the long run, boosting government revenue and generally growing the sector.

MPs adopted the Committee’s recommendation for government to ensure tea for export is a zero rated good to encourage local consumption of tea. The move, according to the Committee, would likely reduce the quantities at the Mombasa Tea Auction and may in turn drive the auction prices up.

In light of the above, it is therefore prudent that members of the public who may have matters that require urgent intervention familiarise themselves with the process of petitioning Parliament, in order to make a meaningful impact in the quest for tangible solutions.

Ms Evelyn Angiji is an information officer at Parliament of Uganda.

