Here’s to King Oyo’s reign

His Majesty King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV's 30-year reign stands as a remarkable chapter in the history of the Tooro Kingdom. Ascending to the throne at the tender age of three, King Oyo’s journey has been defined by the delicate and strategic fusion of ancient tradition with a forward-looking, progressive agenda. On September 12, 1995, just one week after his father's burial, the rituals to install Prince Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru began, culminating in his coronation as the 12th ruler of the 180-year-old kingdom.

This ceremony was a spectacle of ancient custom, a deliberate and powerful act to reaffirm the legitimacy of a monarchy that had been suppressed for decades.

This public performance of tradition was, in essence, a strategic move to re-establish the monarchy's relevance and authority after a long period of abolition.

The governance of the kingdom during King Oyo's minority required the formation of a regency council.

This council was tasked with overseeing his development and handling the cultural affairs of the kingdom until he reached the age of majority in 2010. The three regents appointed to this crucial role were his mother, Queen Best Kemigisa, his aunt Princess Elizabeth Bagaaya, and his uncle Prince Jimmy Mugenyi. A unique and highly significant appointment was that of President Yoweri Museveni, who was named as a co-guardian of the infant king.

The late Col Muammar Gaddafi of Libya was also a prominent patron of the kingdom and had close ties to the royal family. He was named the "defender" of the kingdom by the nine-year-old monarch in 2001 and contributed to the refurbishment of the palace. The inclusion of President Museveni in the regency council established a deep and foundational relationship between the Tooro Kingdom and the central government from the outset.

This strategic partnership provided the monarchy with high-level political patronage and ensured its stability during a vulnerable period. It reflected a pragmatic understanding of the power dynamics in modern Uganda, where a cultural institution could not thrive without the backing of the state. King Oyo's reign is distinguished by a clear, long-term vision for his kingdom. In 2021, he launched the Tooro Kingdom Vision 2045, a 25-year development plan focused on promoting culture, empowering youth, alleviating poverty, advancing health, and boosting tourism.

A cornerstone of King Oyo's developmental work is the transformation of agricultural practices. He has actively encouraged his subjects, particularly the youth, to embrace vocational and self-employment opportunities rather than exclusively pursuing white-collar jobs. To give this a tangible form, he established a model farm in the Bugaaki Sub-county of Kyenjojo District, which serves as a free demonstration and experiential learning centre for the public.

King Oyo’s reign has been marked by significant efforts in public health advocacy. In 2016, he was appointed a UNAIDS envoy, actively combating the spread of HIV/Aids. In 2020, this advocacy was formalised with the signing of a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Health to address the broader disease burden in Tooro, focusing on reducing maternal deaths, HIV, and malnutrition.

His commitment to the health of his subjects is made tangible through a series of annual free medical camps organised in the week leading up to the Empango (coronation anniversary). These camps have provided free medical services, including orthopedic surgeries, cancer screening, and HIV/Aids testing, to over 1,200 people in a single year.

The 30th anniversary of his reign is a moment of celebration and reflection on a legacy of enduring leadership. Our deepest gratitude to Her Royal Highness Queen Mother Best Kemigisa for her unwavering support, and her pivotal role in the regency. And sincere thanks and appreciation to His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his crucial role as a regent and his continued partnership with the Tooro Kingdom.





Authored by Mutegeki Henry Basaliza, Deputy Prime Minister, Tooro Kingdom