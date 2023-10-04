Here’s what customers really want 

Money has become more scarce nowadays, that is if one is to go by what you hear on the streets, the common phrase on most Ugandans’ lips is that; money is very hard to come by.

Though that may be the case for many people, one thing is certain, they must spend the money on their needs and wants, and so looking for money is not an option.

With scarcity of such a resource, people have to hold onto their money, and have learned to prioritize what to buy, and what not what to buy.

So, if someone is going to spend their hard earned money during these tough economic times buying a product or service, here is what they want.

On the other hand, many business owners are also complaining that businesses are slow, and buyers are few. In such times, when a client comes to you, as a business owner, you want to get hold of them and ensure they buy your product/or service. But how you deal with them will make or break the deal.

Whenever I find time, especially during weekends when I am less busy, I spend time at my aunt’s shop downtown learning about the dos and don’ts of running a business, for personal future entrepreneurship plans.

And from my interactions, and observations with her customers, here is what I have learned.

First, customers detest rudeness. One time, a customer entered the shop, we welcomed her with a smile, and served her everything she wanted. When she was leaving, we thanked her for supporting us.

She was surprised that apart from being polite to her, we also thanked her. She then paused, and told us that in one of the previous shops she was from, the keepers were so rude to her, she walked away angry without buying anything, and swore never to go back to that shop.

Are you a business owner, whose first time customers never come back? Well, it is time you evaluate how you, or your employees treat your clients. Treat customers with respect, you have no idea what they go through to get that money.

Clients are like children, they love attention. Recently, another woman came to the shop, and in her words, she had come to ‘support my aunt’, and thank her for what the latter had done. When this particular woman was heavily pregnant, she came to the shop to buy something. Her feet were swollen, she was very tired, and sweating. She was given a seat to rest as she made orders for whatever she wanted, and left.

A year later, she came back to buy items for her twins, and bought them in bulk. She said she has never forgotten that act of kindness (the seat). It is such small acts of kindness that melt customers’ hearts.

At any time, customers will always bargain to buy a service or product at a reduced cost. Many businesses especially in Kampala offer almost similar goods and services.

As a business owner, if you are going to attract and retain customers, don’t over hike prices. Charge prices that align well within the market, otherwise when you over hike your prices, you will lose the customers, after all, there are many people offering the same product/service.

I also learned that some customers ‘buy a person’. What this means is that, a client will repeatedly purchase a product/service from the same seller depending on the quality of the product, the friendly prices, but majorly, how you made them feel the very first time they came to you.

One thing business owners, or managers must always remember is that a customer will always be a king/queen-this never changes. So, treat them with respect, and courtesy if you want to keep old ones, and attract new ones.