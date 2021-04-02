Here’s why floods are persistent

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Despite the interventions from different stakeholders in finding an everlasting solution, floods have remained a big threat to both lives and livelihoods of people within Bwaise and Kyebando.

Most of Bwaise residents scramble to cross the road by makeshift wooden bridges planted over large stinking pools of water; some just walk in the dirty flooded water to access their premises.

The ramshackled housing units and businesses around Bwaise always fall prey; they are either swept away or submerged in floods. Roads and bridges are washed away during a heavy downpour, making movement a nightmare. This has also led to drowning , displacement of households and easy spread of diseases due to poor sanitation since human waste is always carried around from waste collection areas by floods. For instance, the Uganda Red Cross, in 2011, over 700 residents were left homeless as a result of heavy down power that turned into floods in the areas of Bwaise.

However much Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has put guidelines to contain the situation, the citizenry have refused to take up proper hygiene and anti-flooding measures by continuing to dump waste into drainage channels which blocks drainage system and let water flow on the highways, imto homes and businesses.

Maurice Semukemba, a former employee of (KCCA) argues that the biggest causes of flooding in the area are the clogged channels and that the residents are to blame. Bwaise, which lies slightly above the drainage channel of the Kampala Northern Bypass, has always been an area prone to flooding. The main drainages are so narrow and at times are overpowered by the heavy run-off waters.

Human activities such as waste dumping, including plastics and polythene bags into drainages and constructing buildings within water passages among others, blocks moving water, which, in the long-run, triggers backflow of water. There is encroachment on wetlands which are supposed to be catchment areas.

Currently, many factories and houses have been built in wetlands, despite the existing law, yet the local authorities at times just look on since some developers wield much influence over the big officer bearers in government. Since Bwaise is a slum, there are many informal settlements that have no approved building plans. This has caused unplanned buildings and failure to follow building regulation leading to congested settlements, leaving no space for storm water drainage, thus flooding.

At the Centre for Energy Governance, we are convinced that in order to curb the problem of flooding and its effects on Bwaise, the following measures need to be taken with immediate effect.

One, drainage channels need to be widened, deepened and provided with small drainages to help ease the flow. The leaders should mobilize and encourage people living in Bwaise in making sure that they do not dump waste in places not gazetted for waste disposal and also sensitize them to take part in cleaning all places that block water flow.

Two, local authorities should frequently collect waste, set up public garbage collection points so that when it rains, there isn’t waste to block water flow. The local authorities should also establish good storm water management systems, which should focus on preserving critical green spaces hence protecting the wetlands from encroachment and fostering plans that aim to harvest rain water.

Three, new building laws should be enacted, forcing developers to leave some portions of their land unpaved so that water can be absorbed without necessarily flowing. Vertical construction or storeyed buildings should be encouraged to have more space for proper road network, drainage channels and green areas. Unplanned settlements and informal business should be stopped since they encourage encroachment on wetlands and yet do not earn any revenue to the government.

Fines and penalties should be established to punish people who dump rubbish in the drainage channels, and studies should be made for updating of drainage master plan for Bwaise to improve mobility and reduce flooding. Political leaders, government and Bwaise dwellers should each perform their role to ensure the eradication of floods from Bwaise and make it a better place to live with proper drainage systems, housing and waste management to enhance growth and development.

Ms Mascot Ansasira is a Research Fellow at Centre for Energy Governance. ansasiramascot@gmail.com

