Heroes Day: Burble among many

So this time Mr Museveni skipped tailoring police spokesperson Fred Enanga with ‘medals’ on their day and opted to talk security on our eastern mountains. The point is, whose heroes? Which heroes?

It was in a week that saw my friends Anne Adeke, Doreen Nyanjura and four other young women bundled to and from prison as if common thieves. Medical doctor Kizza Besigye was asked to pay Shs30m (later reduced to Shs3m) for bail as if a national security flight risk?

Then, the next day, fuel is burnt with possibly billions exchanging hands over celebration of what? Heroes are persons who embody the values of a country, but on consensus have manifested courage, outstanding achievements or marks of noble qualities on behalf of, in this case, Uganda.

There is a cheeky argument that these guys ‘liberated’ Uganda. From whom and from what? That Besigye, Nyanjura or Adeke have not experienced this week, but that the ‘heroes’ experienced between December 15, 1985, and February 6, 1981?

Liberation from basic literary definition is “the action of setting someone free from imprisonment, slavery, or oppression and or, freedom from limits on thought or behaviour”. Which of the above exactly applied, and on whom during the six weeks between December 1985 and January 1986, warranting the Kabamba military training school attack?

NRA/NRM has over the years sought to massage this date with their Kyankwanzi-style history by creating ‘heroes’ out of the poor hardworking national heroes in order to give credence to their fraud.

The problem is that together with so-called ‘liberation day’ – January 26 – these dates and events are divisive and without national consensus. It is good that this time round Mr Museveni skipped it for pictures with religious leaders. I hope the men and women of the cloth and Mr Museveni will begin an open conversation on matters that unite all Ugandans rather than entrenching the froth of partisan liberation and heroism.

I have written about the deletion of April 11 as a liberation day, or in the very least, an important day to mark for and by all Ugandans, but neither the political class, academia, the media nor even the clergy have sought to join in the debate.

Instead, the day has quietly been written off, and a quick poll in Nkrumah Road would show that 90 per cent of the people questioned might soon not know that this was the day Kampala fell to the combined forces of Tanzanian and Ugandan liberators and Idi Amin’s brutal regime collapsed, ending nine years of Libyan-backed terror.

That regime took the life of Anglican Archbishop Janani Luwum, now a Saint and with a public holiday against his name, so why pick and choose?

Ugandan liberators included Mr Museveni. Before that, there had been a Moshi Unity Conference in Tanzania that brought together nearly all anti-Amin fighting and political forces.

Why would any sensible or genuine Ugandan seek to delete this element of our history and replace it with a fudged liberation and heroes day whose grievances had never tested the gates of any court of law, not ever subjected to any scholarly contest to determine basis, if any, except some fine journalistic work by Andrew Mwenda a decade or so ago and with some sterling conclusion in favour of democracy.

But there is another tragedy. For a country dependent on foreign aid to sustain its annual budgetary requirements and one that exports for abuse its most virgin young workers in exchange for desperate forex, a public holiday (especially on a Thursday) is an irresponsible loss of man-hours critical to the economy.

Imagine dropping onto a pit-latrine Shs1 out of an only Shs36 you expect to receive in a whole year. You decide.