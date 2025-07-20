High achiever’s strategy to lasting fulfilment

Last week, we looked at how high achievers can get off the hedonic treadmill and celebrate their achievements more instead of focusing on what is next. This week, I want to dive into some strategies of how this can be done. I define happiness as an emotional state that tends to be temporary because of an event or an achievement.

On the other hand, fulfilment comes when we experience a deep sense of meaning and contentment because of us living a life that is aligned with set values and is other-focused. Contentment, I define as the ability to recognise and accept that what we have is enough.

Very often, high achievers tend to mistake accomplishments for fulfilment. They believe the next promotion, or a particular asset, will bring satisfaction, only for them to get it and still feel a void. In my view, it is only lasting fulfilment that can fill this void.

Fulfilment is not a destination; it is a way of being that goes beyond our actions. Fulfilment, I believe, comes when we feel that we are contributing effectively and have a purpose that we wake up to. My best definition of purpose comes from my coach Valorie Burton, who says purpose is you answering the question, “How is the world better because I am in it?”

People who are fulfilled live authentic lives as their actions, values and identity are harmonised. They live according to their beliefs and not fallacies that come up today and vanish tomorrow.

Over the years, I have come to observe that whereas happiness, like many other emotions, can be fleeting, fulfilment tends to bring about lasting satisfaction.

I recently came across a fulfilment formula and thought to myself, this can be used as a strategy to attain lasting fulfilment. The formula states that Contribution + Growth + Alignment + Connection = Fulfilment. From this formula, we can establish that it is key to remember that fulfilled people do not settle or arrive.

They remain ambitious to achieve more, only they do it from an abundance state of mind as opposed to a scarcity mindset. It follows, therefore, that some of the strategies we can use to attain and maintain lasting fulfilment include: Focus on being more and less on doing. The former tends to be intrinsically motivated. It requires that we work towards being like our Creator. (See Romans 12:2).

On the other hand, the latter can be performance-based based and sometimes goal posts are shifted much to our dissatisfaction. Another strategy is embracing a life of gratitude. I like the quote, “Gratitude turns what we have into enough.”

Having a gratitude practice where I try to capture my gratitude for the day helps me to appreciate the journey of life as opposed to focusing only on my destination. In addition to these two, I find that living life where our feet keeps us in the present moment, where life happens. The past is gone, and the future is yet to come. We can only plan for it, but we have no control over it.

Dr Benjamin Hardy and Dan Sullivan, in their book The Gap and the Gain: The High Achievers Guide to Happiness, Confidence and Success, advise that the best metric is to measure progress based on where we are rather than focusing on the gap of where we want to be. The final strategy to attaining lasting fulfilment is cultivating legacy thinking. This approach enables me to follow the advice of my friend Juliet Kasiita, who suggests that we should "live simply so that others can simply live”.

Legacy thinking shifts us from “What can I get?” to “What can I give?” And we know that it is “more blessed to give than to receive”. (See Acts 20:35). It also gets us off the hedonic treadmills of life as we evaluate our actions through the lens of lasting impact rather than immediate self-rewards.

Rosette Wamambe is a Transformational Leadership coach with the Maxwell Leadership Team.




