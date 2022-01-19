High cost of education requires urgent government intervention

Author: Andrew Bakoraho 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Besides rising prices of genuine scholastic requirements like foods, fuel, power, capital, and salaries which proprietors relied on to hike fees, their other greedy actions of turning schools into pseudo manufacturers (providers) of school uniforms, stationery, compulsory meals, extra coaching lessons and exams, transport, loan servicing fees, and exaggerated extracurricular requirements, all of which must be purchased from the school at inflated prices ( black market) higher than market prices.

Emerging out of a two-year Covid-19 induced lockdown, schools like other businesses in other sectors, are experiencing rising operational costs which in turn are shifted to final consumers in form of hiked fees and prices for other exaggerated scholastic requirements.

