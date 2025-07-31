Highly commercialised elections threaten Uganda’s democracy

As Uganda approaches the 2026 General Elections, concerns are mounting about the commercialisation of politics and its potential impact on the country's democratic process. The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidates who have just participated in the party primaries are already making noise about the high cost of elections. The commercialisation of elections in Uganda is a trend that has been building over the years. Since the return to multiparty politics in 2005, elections have become increasingly expensive, with politicians resorting to money politics to win votes. The 2016 elections, for instance, saw a significant increase in campaign spending, with many candidates splurging on rallies, advertisements, and voter bribery. In 2016, Alliance for Finance Monitoring (ACFIM) conducted a survey on members of the 10th Parliament on campaign finance reforms.

The respondents were asked to voluntarily declare how much each had spent on election campaigns. Out of the 113 legislators interviewed, most of them stated that they had spent more than Shs1 billion. Some of the MPs interviewed were from the Opposition and Independents. The question about the source of this money remains the big elephant in the room. Assuming the legislators interviewed were not economical with the truth, the average spending on election campaigns for a legislator in the 10th Parliament was Shs220m. Depending on where one chooses to contest from, the cost could even triple the average spending of 2016. Some regions tend to be a lot more expensive than others in as far as election spending is concerned. We know from our recent political history that big money causes big problems to our democracy.

The exchange of cash for access, potential influence and honours are widespread, especially when the price is right. That political parties are increasingly becoming dependent on a small number of real and pseudo-wealthy donors only exacerbates this problem. One has to sympathise with President Museveni because when some of our politicians exhaust all the sources of campaign finance, their prayer has always been to have an interface with him to have all their campaign financial problems resolved. But is this sustainable? Highly commercialised elections do not affect only the candidates and political parties but also the functioning of state institutions. Some years ago, Bank of Uganda explained in its Financial Stability Report that following the aftermath of the 2011 elections, annual headline inflation rose to 15.8 percent in June 2011, up from 4.2 percent in June 2010.

Whereas the central bank attributed this to high food prices and high transport costs as a result of rising oil prices, there was wide speculation that runaway inflation experienced in 2011 was a creature of excessive spending on election campaigns. The impact of big money in political campaigns has reshaped the landscape of Uganda’s young democracy. The influence of money on politics is evident in the way money floods into campaigns, allowing candidates to literally buy the vote. High campaign spending often skews the competition in favour of those with the money or affluent political donors. This reliance on financial backing leads to increased lobbying efforts and policy decisions that prioritise donor interests over constituents.

In fact, some candidates only think about their electorate at the next election cycle. In 2019, I happened to facilitate a stakeholder engagement where legislators were being encouraged to include provisions that would improve the regulation of campaign finance, and while they agreed in principle that there is a problem, many of them were hesitant to push through with the advocacy efforts as this would hurt their security of tenure. The establishment of a robust campaign finance regulatory framework in Uganda will have a profound impact on how financial influence manifests in elections, as campaign finance laws seek to limit the power of money in politics.

Mr Robert Okot is a Human Rights & Non-Profit Law Attorney and an expert on campaign finance regulation.



