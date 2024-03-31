Holy Week and subversive memory of Jesus Christ

In his book On Being a Christian, the German Catholic priest and theologian, Hans Kung, who also wrote extensively on the other world religions, uses a form of words that best describes what Christians refer to as, and do, during Holy Week.

He called it “reactivating the subversive memory of Jesus Christ”. Few of us who are habituated to envisioning Jesus Christ as a model of meekness, peace, love and obedience would like to use the word “subversive” with our image of Jesus.

However, a close reading of the four gospels (documents that contain Jesus’ life, ministry) indicate that he preached a revolutionary message that challenged social, moral and religious conventions of his society and caused the religious and political authorities to regard him as a threat to peace and stability.

His Sermon on the Mount (in Matthew) or on the Plain (in Luke) is a model of ethical teaching that even Mohatma Gandhi, himself a Hindu, and many non-Christian people have found as an ideal moral code by which to live. Perhaps its compelling message is the golden rule: love your neighbour as you love yourself.

But scholars of the New Testament has called this teaching, especially the section called the Beatitudes as the message of the Great Reversal. In a nutshell, the Sermon and much of his teaching is meant “to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable”.

The question as to why Jesus should have been received with suspicion by powerful groups in Palestine, why he faced opposition, leading to his arrest, torture, trial, and sentencing to death by crucifixion has not received a single answer, not even in the New Testament itself. Some historians regard his death as the result of a miscarriage of justice.

Others such as SGF Brandon, late British Anglican priest and scholar of comparative religion in his book, Jesus and the Zealots regarded him as a political agitator who had more in common with the Zealots, a guerrilla outfit with bases in Galilee, that violently opposed the Roman occupation.

According to this view, Jesus was the messenger of the “kingdom of God” which clashed head-on with Roman rule, compelling the Romans to get rid of him.

There is also an interpretation of Jesus’ death – and it too is supported by the New Testament and is even regarded as the heart of the gospel - which says Jesus died to save us from our sins. Space does not allow elaboration of this theory, although every Christian is familiar with it, and is a constitutive part of the Christian faith.

Hans Kung argues that to rush to the confession that Jesus died for our sins, and ignore Jesus’ teaching (especially the parables), his healing ministry, his exorcisms, his feeding miracles, and his concern for social outcasts, those on the margins of society, the poor, children, women and foreigners, skips a significant part of the Gospel.

That Jesus died for our sins is true. Jesus was and is in solidarity with those who suffer and especially with victims of social, political, economic, and cultural injustice. Jesus was not a political revolutionary seeking to change society by the use of force.

But his message, his lifestyle and those he associated with – and called friends – are things that may rub the rich and powerful the wrong way. This should be the message to all of us as we reflect on Jesus’ journey to the cross through this Holy Week.