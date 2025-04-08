Hon Justice Michael Elubu, a Daniel come to judgment

Eron Kiiza is a fighter for justice par excellence. He has been the lawyer in many ground-breaking decisions. In a twist of fate, Eron is now at the centre of an earth-shattering decision.

This time, Eron is not in his usual role as counsel, but as an accused person. Eron was serving a controversial nine-month sentence for contempt of court by the general court martial, for his vociferous remonstration, on being denied access to the Bar to represent his clients, Col Dr. Kizza Besigye (Rtd.) and Obeid Lutale.

As if to the rescue, the Supreme Court handed down its seminal judgment in Michael Kabaziguruka, finding that all the trials by the courts martial violated the rights of an accused persons to be tried fairly by an independent tribunal. The Supreme Court nullified the convictions by courts martial but limited this benefit to only those convicts appealing their conviction.

Unfortunately, this fortuitous judicial lifeline proved as slippery as an eel, and Eron’s valiant attempts to grasp it crashed around him.

First, the Government argued that the Supreme Court did not order anybody’s release, let alone Eron’s. Then, a judge handling Eron’s habeas corpus application chose to be fanciful about minutiae of legal procedure and dismissed the application, dashing once again Eron’s hopes for freedom.

And here is where the law made a proper ass of itself! The Supreme Court had already nullified Eron’s conviction and sentence! What more was necessary to restore his freedom? Why squander more precious judicial time to say what had already been said? Enter the Honourable Justice Michael Elubu, to hear an application that many lawyers, this writer inclusive, deemed a non-starter, doomed to dismissal, this time for want of jurisdiction.

Justice Elubu indeed found that he did not have powers to hear an appeal from a conviction by the court martial and therefore he could not grant bail pending appeal. But now here is where Justice Elubu made his mark in true swashbuckling style, wielding not a sword but his mighty gavel, which he brought down smashingly on his judicial desk, sending reverberations across his whole criminal division of the High Court and echoing in the neighbouring Supreme Court building where the Kabaziguruka decision was delivered.

Instead of dismissing the case for want of jurisdiction, as many of his peers would have done, Justice Elubu fell back to the age-old favourite of counsel in distress, as Eron truly was, though this time from the dock. Justice Elubu fished out the inherent powers of court to make such orders as are necessary to meet the ends of justice. He found it unacceptable for a citizen to suffer a wrong without a remedy.

He considered the bail application, finding Eron’s “ghost” appeal meritorious. I call it ghost because after the Kabaziguruka judgment, there is no court for Eron to appeal to from the conviction by a court martial, and in any case there is nothing for Eron to appeal, his conviction and sentence having been nullified.

Justice Elubu then granted Eron bail to rapturous chants and ululations from an ecstatic courtroom, filled with Eron’s family, friends, grateful former clients and adoring fans. With this flash of brilliance, Justice Elubu rescued Eron, and many others, from judicial purgatory. From being a victim without remedy entangled in a cobweb of procedural rules to a man, once again proud and free.

Justice Elubu now enters that lonely club of lion-hearted judges whose unspoken motto is “fiat justitia ruat caelum” (let justice be done, though the heavens fall). Until now, all the members of this elite club are retired. Never scared to grasp the nettle, these courageous former judges did their best for justice at a time when many peers used their judicial robes to hide from the naked injustice paraded in the courts. It is still the same today, save that the courts now brandish the fearsome spectre of contempt to fend off public scrutiny and criticism.

Now for the fly in the ointment! Our most wise Baganda say even the most beautiful woman will have a blot. Honourable Justice Michael Elubu, our Daniel come to judgment, is no exception. Setting Eron’s bail at Shs20 million in cash without explanation, left heads shaking and tongues wagging.

“A dark cloud blotting out a brilliant sunrise” said one commentator. Another lawyer admitted, he would have had to spend a few more nights in prison as his kith and kin scrambled to raise this cash.

It is now for the Supreme Court to quieten the echoes from Justice Elubu’s gavel by making the necessary consequential orders to harvest the fruits of their Kabaziguruka decision and put them within easy reach of the many victims of the courts martial injustice. We only need one simple order, and that is that every appellant in the court martial appeal court, be set free immediately! Let justice be done, though the heavens fall. As has been retorted, “if justice is done, the heavens will not fall”.

Mr Phillip Karugaba is a lawyer.







