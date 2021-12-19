Housegirl horror tales: Why don’t we elevate the maids to corporate heights?

Gawaya Tegulle

By  Gawaya Tegulle

What you need to know:

  • Chances are, the houseboys will defile your girls, whether they are three or thirteen, four or fourteen, five or fifteen years old. The house-girls are worse. Chances are pound to penny that you will curse your luck.

A year or so ago, a very important government official (she’d skin me alive if I named her) asked me to recommend an honest, reliable young man to care-take a guesthouse somewhere in Entebbe. By the time she completed her directive - which was nicely and smooth-talkingly veiled as a request - I had already made a decision on who would get the job. A few months later, satisfied with Estaluke’s progress, she asked me to find her a domestic servant, what we call a “houseboy”.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.