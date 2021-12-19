Housegirl horror tales: Why don’t we elevate the maids to corporate heights?

A year or so ago, a very important government official (she’d skin me alive if I named her) asked me to recommend an honest, reliable young man to care-take a guesthouse somewhere in Entebbe. By the time she completed her directive - which was nicely and smooth-talkingly veiled as a request - I had already made a decision on who would get the job. A few months later, satisfied with Estaluke’s progress, she asked me to find her a domestic servant, what we call a “houseboy”.

I hesitated. After a while I reluctantly agreed. Till this day, I haven’t found one; not even a house-girl. In fact, I gave up. Sounds perplexing, because one would have thought that with all the millions of unemployed youth, domestic workers should be fairly easy to find. Actually they are; but the results make many a horror movie feel like a comedy or cartoon affair. Just check the videos doing the rounds on social media!

Chances are, the houseboys will defile your girls, whether they are three or thirteen, four or fourteen, five or fifteen years old. The house-girls are worse. Chances are pound to penny that you will curse your luck. Their starting point is usually witchcraft – it is amazing how much these young girls appreciate witchdoctors and all manner of dark arts. So they come armed with all kind of paraphernalia that even Lucifer himself would find particularly repulsive.

They will torture your kids, eat their food, defile the little boys, cough and spit into the juice they serve you, or even spice up your meals with their urine and feces.

To put icing on the cake, they will treat the man of the house like a king (and end up sleeping with him) treat the wife like trash and on a good day, achieve their ultimate objective of becoming the woman of the house. And they are quick to establish local networks in the neighbourhood. House-girl fraternities are some of the most potent associations in the country - most parents will never know what’s actually going on in their homes.

Things are so bad that when you find an excellent maid, you ask where they got her; and again chances are, they don’t stay like that too long.

Admittedly, part of the problem is that Ugandans generally like to be tyrannical – in government, in schools, hospitals, workplaces and, unfortunately, even homes. Oh, and in relationships too! So many are inclined to treat domestic workers like trash and the horror they subject us too is often sheer retribution. But that doesn’t fully explain the widespread incidence of horror stories that have made many women give up work just so they can properly run their homes, protect and raise their children the right way…and, er…ensure they don’t end up losing their husbands to the maids.

With a record like that, I just didn’t feel able to recommend a house-help to the official; I’d never be able to live with myself if anything went wrong, like it so often does these days.

Part of the problem, apart from Ugandans just having bad manners, is that these domestic workers are mostly poorly educated young people, wrongly socialized, poorly paid and certainly not always treated like human beings. So, tell me, what do you expect? How do you put your home, your life, your children into hands of people like that?

Maybe it is time for a paradigm shift: up the ante just a tad. Introduce a touch of corporate governance into the home. Make the position of house help a corporate affair. Dump the houseboy or housegirl label. Make that House Manager or Executive Assistant or Governess for the ladies. Or whatever. Require a good university degree, from a recognized university and a suitable skill set. Invite applications for the job and have a proper Human Resources guru handle the interviews. Give it a corporate salary, not less than two or three million, with social security paid: anybody who is running your home, which really is the most important thing in your life, better be a decent, well-motivated and upright individual. Have a clear contract with proper job description, and with regular monitoring and evaluation meetings. Equip the house with a washing machine, cooker, microwave, and other stuff that a self-respecting person will have no qualms using. And you also, don’t be a villager: cut out your shouting and ranting, because you’re now gone corporate. Then let’s see…

Mr Tegulle is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda