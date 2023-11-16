How about a bus rapid transport system? 

A Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is a high-quality bus-based transportation system that delivers fast, and cost-effective services in a metropolitan area. It does this through the provision of dedicated lanes, with busways and iconic stations typically aligned to the center of the road. It also provides off-board fare collection, and fast and frequent operations.

Kampala is experiencing rapid urbanization and population growth, with an increasing demand for efficient and sustainable transportation solutions. To address the growing challenges of traffic congestion, air pollution, and inadequate public transport, the city needs to consider the implementation of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

The Central Business District’s traffic congestion is a persistent problem that affects not only commuters but also the city’s economic productivity. Gridlock on the city’s roads results in significant time lost in transit, fuel wastage and long term increased costs for both individuals and businesses.

A well-designed BRT system would reduce the number of private vehicles entering the city center, therefore, making it more accessible to pedestrians and creating a more appealing environment for commerce. It would also provide dedicated lanes for buses, allowing them to bypass traffic, reducing travel times, and making commuting more efficient for everyone.

A well-implemented BRT system would stimulate economic growth in Kampala by creating jobs, both in the construction phase and later in the ongoing operation; and also facilitate more economic activity by improving accessibility to key commercial areas of the city. Vehicle increase in the City contributes to poor air quality, which has adverse health effects on the city’s dwellers. The emissions from these vehicles produce harmful pollutants that can lead to respiratory problems and other health issues. A BRT system, which encourages the use of public transport, would inevitably reduce the number of private vehicles on the road and thus improve air quality, leading to a healthier urban environment.

A BRT system can be designed to run on clean and eco-friendly fuels or electricity, reducing the carbon footprint of public transportation. Embracing sustainability is not only beneficial for the environment but also aligns with global efforts to combat climate change.

The City’s current public transport system, consisting of taxis, coasters and boda bodas, is often disorganized, uncomfortable, and unsafe for the most part.

The introduction of BRT would provide a modern, reliable, scheduled and accessible public transport option, making it an attractive choice for commuters. The BRT system is also designed to cater to the needs of the vulnerable e.g. the elderly and people with disabilities, ensuring inclusivity.

Road crashes from vehicle, boda boda and pedestrian collisions are rampant in Kampala; a BRT system with well-maintained buses and dedicated lanes will significantly reduce the number of and frequency of these collisions and road accidents, making the city’s streets safer for both passengers and pedestrians.

Different cities on the continent e.g. Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania, Cape Town in South Africa and the most recent Casablanca in Morocco, have successfully implemented BRT systems, reaping the benefits of improved mobility, reduced congestion, and economic development.

By adopting best practices and adapting them to the local context, Kampala can achieve similar success.

The introduction of a Bus Rapid Transit system in Kampala would be a transformative solution to address the city’s traffic congestion, air pollution, and inadequate public transport.

The Government should consider this recognizing that it would offer a range of benefits, from economic development and environmental sustainability to improved public health and safety.

By investing in a well-designed BRT system, Kampala would pave the way for a brighter and more efficient urban future and with the right planning and commitment, a better, more sustainable City awaits.