How Africa’s supposed food basket turned into a basket case

If you asked a random Ugandan to locate Myanmar on a map, they probably wouldn’t be able to. In fact, many would also probably not even know about the existence of the country to start with. Yet, in 2023, it was reported that over 50 young Ugandans had been lured to the war-torn South Asian country to ostensibly work as IT specialists. Instead, they had ended up as victims of human trafficking, in the hands of criminal gangs and rebel groups that control part of the country.

Credit to the government of Uganda which acted in response to pressure and several of them were rescued from the ordeal more than a year later. They reported having been subjected to 20-hour work shifts where they were required to run online scams at gunpoint.

There is an undercurrent happening in Uganda, but it is easy to miss. Things are much worse than they seem, and you can only tell by looking at how people are responding to the brokenness. Going to a random war-torn country doesn’t even begin to paint the picture. Early last month, this paper published a commentary that was bewildering. Apparently, the 2024 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) had revealed that 272,271 youths had suicidal thoughts.

Even worse, the writer, Ivan Munguongeyo, noted that according to the report, suicidality was highest among children aged 10-14, where a staggering 39,656 said they had nursed thoughts about taking their life. The 15-21 and the 20-24 ages also had a mind-numbing 36,615 and 34,697 young people respectively. Even for a country that is as badly run as Uganda, these numbers are staggering – and I dare say, hard to believe. But if you read the newspapers, you see that some have sadly acted on their thoughts because the systems around them are broken. But if they can risk it to get trafficked to a country they can’t find on the map or into servitude in the MENA region then you understand why they would be that despondent.

And if you dig deeper into the UDHS report you find out why this is happening. Even worse, you realize that we haven’t seen the worst of it. In the 2022 report, the UDHS found that 24.4 percent of children under 5 are stunted, 9.7 percent are underweight, and 3.2 percent are wasted. If people cannot feed themselves and their own, how are they to have any hope and optimism about anything else? How can a country which is not at war, with some of the best weather, most arable land, and two planting seasons have starving and malnourished children?

It is kind of ironic to say but given Uganda’s skewed demographic and education system, it is unlikely that those who are sneaking out of the country to go to Myanmar or getting carted out to Saudi Arabia, grew up at a time when Uganda was said to be Africa’s food basket. Stories of hunger and starvation didn’t start recently. They coincided with the grand public service corruption, Machiavellianism and the dismantling of sociopolitical organizing – all of which came to light in the last 10-15 years. Human trafficking and low-skill labour migration however are more recent phenomena. Both are consequences of decisions taken or not taken 20 years ago.

While there are things like paved roads, flyovers, and railway lines that require millions of dollars to finance, food insecurity should not be a problem for a country like Uganda. Whoever wants to be in charge – because the ones in charge now are why we are here – needs to prioritize access to the basics. When governments collapse, history keeps no record of monuments and mega infrastructure projects. They are a given. Only the few who lose valuable property retain the luxury to count their losses. Nobody else cares. But everybody remembers when they were hungry.

Parents never forget the helplessness of not being able to feed their hungry children. Memories of those lost to preventable deaths are forever etched in the hearts of their families. The ones who are driven to near suicide never forget how empty, soulless, undignified, and unworthy they were made to feel. Lots of things can be excused, ignored, explained or even tolerated. The indignity of starvation and destitution isn’t one of them. Uganda, feed your kids first and fast.

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds.







