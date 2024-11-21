How an effective judiciary boosts business growth

The Judiciary appreciates the article written by counsel Jude Akampurira, (Daily Monitor November 18) and wish to respond and correct some misinformation. Yes, an effective Judiciary as we are, boosts business growth and investor confidence.

On many functions, the Judiciary leadership has actively raised case backlog concerns and also gone ahead to develop robust case backlog reduction strategies and interventions in the quest to enhance access to justice and minimise delays contrary to Counsel Akampurira’s assumptions of passiveness.

A case is regarded backlog when it clocks 02 years in the system before disposal. The 02 years threshold was deliberate to ensure the progression of the cases, tracking and bring-up system for action under the case aging portfolio. The Judiciary developed a Case Backlog Reduction Strategy, currently under review. It is considering redefining case backlog to 12 months (per Chief Justice. Hon. Mr. Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo). This shows that the Judiciary is effectively and actively playing the role in case management and backlog reduction.

From the official statistical reports that are generated every month, we indicate the number of cases disposed off in that particular month and how many of these are backlog. The statistics will show you that the number of disposed cases in relation to those registered in that particular month and brought forward from the previous month is 95 percent. Meaning that there are more cases disposed off including cases of below 03 years stated by Counsel Akampurira hence keeping the backlog at a low level, but not more than half the caseload.

The Annual Judiciary Performance Report 2023/2024 launched October 2024 by the Hon. The Chief justice of Uganda as by Law required shows the total caseload for the courts the previous year was 401,269 cases of which 143,205 cases were brought forward into 2024 from the previous year, 258,064 freshly registered, 239,431 completed and closed with 161,838 cases of which only 42,588 were backlog accounting for only 26.32 percent of the total case load pending. Therefore this ratio of registration to disposal (258,064) to (239,431) shows that more cases are disposed off including backlog despite the challenges he notes.Several factors beyond the Judiciary, affect case management and disposal, examples are the widening capacity gaps between the Judiciary and other justice chain institutions like ODPP, Police CID etc.

Despite these challenges, the Judiciary has developed and implemented several interventions to effectively increase the speed of case disposal and prevent accumulation of case backlog. These include the significant investment in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms, plea Bargaining, Small claims Procedure and Mediation. The daily hearings of cases in the Criminal Division and circuits, camps and special sessions contributing to 22percent case disposal in FY2023/2024.

The Judiciary is also addressing the existing legal and regulatory “clawbacks” to justice under law reforms, issued several Statutory Instruments and Practice Directions, done more recruitments, structural adjustments, (re-)gazettement of more courts to reduce distances and improve access to justice, construction of more courts, use of ICT and video conferencing, training of staff is very important, provision of transport and related appropriate equipment, improved funding, public sensitization and customer care for improved case management and investor confidence.

Temporary injunctions are discretionary and judiciously granted to preserve the status quo of the subject matter before judgment subject to law and given facts. The same applies to a Notice to Show cause why execution should not issue. They serve a useful purpose although often abused by parties and their advocates. They safeguard the interests of justice rather than delays.