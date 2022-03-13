Prime

How can idle political parties lead Uganda?

Author, Musaazi Namiti. PHOTO/FILE

By  Musaazi Namiti

What you need to know:

  • Politicians pass laws, sit on parliamentary committees, engage with their constituents, but they do not toil in the real sense. A typical Ugandan politician’s schedule is more likely to have TV appearances than deadline-driven work. 

When I was in my early 20s, I toyed with the idea of writing a book that explored the similarities between one-party states in Africa and countries that were being ruled by military dictatorships. I do not know how the idea got into my head because I do not think I was qualified to do the job.

