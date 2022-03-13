How can idle political parties lead Uganda?

When I was in my early 20s, I toyed with the idea of writing a book that explored the similarities between one-party states in Africa and countries that were being ruled by military dictatorships. I do not know how the idea got into my head because I do not think I was qualified to do the job.

Anyway, I went ahead and did some writing. I thought politicians would take interest in what I was writing, so one day, I went to the office of the Democratic Party on Johnston Street, and I managed to speak to Dr Ojok Mulozi about what I was doing.

Mulozi who passed away in 1996 — was the DP’s publicity secretary and had served as a Cabinet minister in the short-lived government of which Yoweri Museveni overthrew to become president.

Mulozi reviewed my ‘manuscript’ and shared his thoughts. One morning, Damiano Lubega, then-acting secretary general of DP, walked into the office as Mulozi was helping me and inquired about what I was doing. “He is trying to become a writer,” Mulozi said. Mr Lubega made some kind remarks about me and left.

The book was never published, but I visited the DP office several times, and one thing that struck me was that there was very little work to do. This was partly understandable because parties at the time had been banned, although they were allowed to do administrative work at their headquarters.

Young men who were members of the DP youth wing would mill around all day, chatting merrily. The party leader at the time, Paul Ssemogerere, had a full-time job in Mr Museveni’s government as a Cabinet minister.

Things were slightly different on the eighth floor of Uganda House, where UPC had its headquarters. Sam Odaka, who was a Cabinet minister in the last UPC-led government and a senior member of the party, seemed busy.

I could see meetings going on in his office. UPC, like DP, published a weekly newspaper, The People, to which I contributed, and it came out more regularly than DP’s Citizen newspaper.

I think the difference had much to do with the fact that UPC had been in power, and was still enjoying the vestiges of the trappings of state power.

The current government lifted the ban on political parties in 2005, but I have observed for decades — and this is why this article started with an anecdote — that political parties, including NRM, are not busy organisations.

That is probably why politicians find time to hurl verbal grenades at each other for days on end. If you compare what politicians do on a daily basis with what people working in super busy organisations do, you are likely to see a world of difference.

Politicians pass laws, sit on parliamentary committees, engage with their constituents, but they do not toil in the real sense. A typical Ugandan politician’s schedule is more likely to have TV appearances than deadline-driven work.

If the president of a political party came to the office drunk and sat around twiddling their thumbs for months, even years, they would continue in their job. You do not do that in an organisation with real paid work and keep your job.

And you have to wonder: if a political party’s top leadership does pretty much nothing, the party has no website, its office is barely furnished, the party does not know its members — all simple tasks to perform — how can such a party lead a country?

Mr Namiti is a journalist and former Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk