Prime

How can Uganda benefit from DRC’s admission to EAC?

AUTHORSHIP: Ms Aida K Nattabi (above) works with the Economic Policy Research Centre. The article was co-authored by Mr Swaibu Mbowa.

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

The embrace of regional judicial protocols and political willingness are vital to facilitate a market-driven economy that allows trade to flow. 

The East African Community partner states have endorsed the admission of Democratic Republic of Congo into the bloc. This comes after DRC’s expression of interest to join the EAC in June 2019, appreciative of the need to tap into the bloc’s market and labour access among other benefits. 

