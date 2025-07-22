How climate risks are reshaping Uganda’s finance sector

Climate change has evolved from a distant concern to an immediate challenge with direct consequences for Uganda's financial sector. Banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions now face growing threats to their stability and profitability due to climate-related risks. These risks manifest in three primary forms—physical, transition, and liability risks—each requiring strategic responses from financial stakeholders.

Physical risks stem directly from extreme weather events such as floods and droughts, which damage assets and disrupt economic activities. The growing frequency and intensity of climate-related disasters pose direct threats to Uganda's financial stability through physical risks. The extreme weather events are causing measurable damage to assets and widespread economic disruption. In Kampala, inadequate drainage systems and inadequately planned urbanization have made seasonal flooding progressively more severe, resulting in surging insurance claims for waterlogged businesses, residential properties, and damaged vehicles. Concurrently, banks face mounting challenges as collateral values plummet in flood-prone neighborhoods, weakening their loan portfolios.

Rural areas confront a different crisis of prolonged droughts which are withering crops across Uganda's agricultural heartlands, leaving farmers indebted and unable to meet loan obligations. This not only strains lending institutions but also disrupts agricultural value chains. Moreover, extreme weather damages critical infrastructure, collapsing bridges, eroding roads, and overwhelming utilities, which interrupts commerce and triggers business interruption claims. These compounding effects create systemic vulnerabilities, as insurers face liquidity pressures from payouts while banks contend with deteriorating asset quality and delayed loan repayments across multiple sectors. The resultant financial reverberations underscore how climate shocks now directly influence credit risk, underwriting decisions, and overall economic resilience in Uganda.

Transition risks, on the other hand, emerge as the global economy shifts toward low-carbon alternatives, driven by regulatory changes, technological advancements, and evolving market preferences. Uganda's nascent oil and gas sector faces significant uncertainty in this regard, as potential and real decline in global demand for fossil fuels could render some projects unviable. Banks financing these ventures risk non-performing loans, while insurers may confront long-term liabilities from environmental damage claims. Regulatory measures, such as carbon pricing or emissions caps, could increase compliance costs for high-carbon industries, affecting their creditworthiness and insurability. Financial institutions that fail to align with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles risk losing market share, while those embracing green financing solutions, such as loans for renewable energy projects, stand to gain a competitive advantage.

The third category of climate-driven threats, liability risks, relate to another critical concern in which financial institutions and their clients face growing legal and reputational exposure for contributing to climate change or failing to mitigate its impacts. In Uganda for example, in the past, activist groups have raised concerns about the environmental and social consequences of oil and gas projects, potentially exposing insurers and banks to lawsuits. Companies in high-emission sectors may face litigation for climate-related damages, leading to increased liability claims for insurers and credit risks for banks. Directors and officers of such companies could also be held personally liable for neglecting climate risks, further complicating the risk landscape for financial institutions offering director and officer liability coverage.

To effectively mitigate climate-related threats, financial institutions must implement comprehensive, forward-looking strategies. Banks should embed climate risk assessments throughout their credit evaluation processes, employing advanced tools like geospatial flood mapping and drought prediction models to analyse borrowers' vulnerability. Insurers must similarly modernise their approaches and, for example, offer discounted premiums for buildings that incorporate flood-resistant designs, while also excluding coverage for new constructions in high-risk zones. Other initiatives, such as a deliberate shift toward green finance, present significant opportunities for both banks and insurers.

Systemic solutions require deeper collaboration through financial sector associations. For example, climate risk disclosure guidelines, aligned with international standards, should be developed with appropriate sector consultations. Where necessary, intra-sector partnerships should be adopted to ease the cost and operational realities of changes involved for sector players. Customised regulatory innovations will strengthen the ecosystem, safeguard all stakeholders and enhance sector integrity. By combining enhanced risk analytics, innovative products, and policy engagement, Uganda's financial sector will continue to build resilience while participating in financing the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The financial sector in Uganda and globally stands at a critical juncture. Climate change presents complex challenges but also opportunities for innovation and leadership. Institutions that embed climate-conscious strategies into their operations will not only safeguard their stability but also contribute to a more resilient and sustainable economy. The urgency of action cannot be overstated since delayed responses may prove far more costly than proactive investments in climate risk mitigation. For practitioners of risk management, and regulatory agencies of government, this evolving landscape underscores the importance of understanding and addressing climate-related risks as integral to financial sector stability.





Raymond Mugisha is a consultant



