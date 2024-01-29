How corrupt was Uganda in 2023?  

Every year, Transparency International disseminates results for the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) and this year, the results shall be released tomorrow. These will highlight how different countries are scoring in the fight against corruption.

The CPI is based on surveys of business people and experts. It ranks countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

The index uses different sources to measure perceptions of public sector corruption.

In 2022, Uganda had a score of 26, one score down from the previous year’s score of 27. With such results, people ask different questions like; why use perceptions? Can perceptions be trusted, among others.

First, why is CPI based on perceptions? This is because corruption is notoriously difficult to measure objectively.

There is a lack of reliable official statistics on corruption. This, coupled with a variety of legal and administrative frameworks – based on differing levels of quality and digitalisation of government information across countries and regions – makes their comparison time consuming, expensive and technically challenging.

Furthermore, while some types of corruption such as bribery or the use of personal connections, can be measured through household surveys such as the Global Corruption Barometer, other manifestations of the problem, particularly grand corruption, are much more difficult to capture through experience data.

We thus rely on expert perceptions to provide a holistic picture of public sector corruption across countries.

Why expert perceptions? The CPI does not include public perceptions of corruption because the purpose of the Index is to produce an indicator of corruption that can be replicated every year to measure progress over time and across countries. Representing public opinion is incredibly valuable but also requires extensive surveying.

This is costly, time consuming and, especially difficult given that people in some countries do not feel they can speak freely about corruption for fear of retaliation.

Corruption scandals do not necessarily mean corruption in a country is on the rise. In some ways, scandals can be a sign that anti-corruption watchdogs and institutions are active and doing their jobs.

When corruption is being reported, this points to the existence of either an independent media or a strong judiciary to prosecute allegations.

Because the CPI is based on the assessments of experts and business executives who have advanced knowledge and do not exclusively rely on media reporting to develop their views, it is also less volatile to the immediate news environment.

Finally, the timing of the scandal could also be a factor: the CPI is made up of 13 data sources, many of which have a data collection period that may end before more recent events occurred.

Is it possible for a country like Uganda to implement new measures to protect against corruption but still decline on the Index? No country has achieved a perfect 100 score on the CPI, so every country has room for improvement.

A score may have dropped because developments have happened too recently to be incorporated into data collection periods for this year’s sources or because that country still has significant work to do in another area. It is also important to remember that passing new laws, regulations or creating new agencies does not automatically translate into better control of corruption.

In many countries there is still a big gap in what the law says and their implementation, including how politics work or services are provided.

With this information, I believe that we shall appreciate the CPI results and strategise on how best to improve Uganda’s score.