How do conspiracy beliefs affect Covid-19 vaccination hesitancy?

Could we be suffering from social amnesia, that collective forgetting by a group of people? Public life has quickly resumed, as if Covid-19 did not happen. Social events such as weddings, church services or burials, only recently considered very dangerous and likely to spread Covid-19, all now happen as if we have already forgotten. Even the mask wearing die-hards, are beginning to put them away. And initiatives to vaccinate children, are difficult, to say the least.

The outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) in 2020 created substantial fear among communities and countries about the future. It seemed to have come out of nowhere even after China announced its arrival. Many questions arose as to whether it was deliberately created and released by scientists and their allies for some unknown reasons.

Uganda like many other countries enacted legislations, restrictions, policies and interventions to prevent and mitigate the spread and impact of Covid-19. These included, but were not limited to, the Uganda Public Health (Control of Covid-19) Rules, 2020; guidelines on mass gatherings including social meetings such as burials and weddings; guidelines on meeting at workplaces, guidelines on use of public transport, among others.

Whereas the world was relieved about the availability of Covid-19 vaccines, emergent concerns around safety and effects were prevalent. The concerns and doubts about vaccines were mainly driven by conspiracy theories related to Covid-19 vaccination, sometimes widely shared among the population through social media.

Conspiracy theories cannot be taken lightly. At Uganda Christian University, Prof Elizabeth Bacwayo Kukunda, an associate professor of Governance and Development in the School of Social Sciences, with a multi-disciplinary team of colleagues (including this columnist) from UCU were awarded a research grant by the university to study how conspiracy beliefs affected Covid-19 vaccination hesitancy in Uganda.

In a three-year project that covers a large scale online and physical survey of more than 1,000 respondents, to be followed by in-depth interviews, the team aims at examining the conspiracy beliefs and their implications for Covid-19 vaccination in Uganda.

The researchers aim at addressing key issues around the extent to which conspiracy belief about vaccination against Covid-19 is spread among Ugandans; the relationship between conspiracy belief and vaccination hesitancy in Uganda; the interaction between exposure to Covid-19 conspiracy theories and individual vaccination decisions; the gendered impact of conspiracy belief on vaccination hesitancy; and how the conspiracy beliefs of adults are likely to affect decision to vaccinate children for Covid-19.

The researchers note that, whereas in developed countries studies have already established the significant relationship between conspiracy theories and decline in vaccination rates, such studies are very few in developing countries. For instance, Maftei and Holman in 2020, in their study, ‘beliefs in conspiracy theories, intolerance of uncertainty, and moral disengagement during the coronavirus crisis’ highlighted that conspiracy beliefs had significant impact on disobeying the social distancing regulations seeking to limit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2.

The researchers are aware that in countries like Uganda, with a population highly characterised by low education and poor access to information, beliefs in conspiracy theories and impact are expected to be high. Still, little is known and done to effectively minimise the impact of mis-information on Covid-19 prevention. In addition, with more people owning smart phones, conspiracy theories are likely to flourish as a result of high exposure to various ideas.

Some of the examples of conspiracy theories include the belief that G5 cellular network is responsible for causing Covid-19, Bill Gates plan to depopulate the world, vaccinations having microchips that can be used to monitor behaviour. Others include the belief that those who get vaccinated will die in a few years, and that the whole Covid-19 pandemic was a political stunt for personal gain of politicians.

The researchers attempt to understand how conspiracy beliefs affect the individual willingness to get vaccinated. Findings from this study could be used to improve on the efforts geared towards pro-vaccine attitudes and an interest in Covid-19 vaccination. The main outcome will be a change in behaviour towards vaccination for Covid-19 despite the existence of conspiracy theories and management of future vaccination drive.

The first phase of the research has been completed and will initially be made public on Thursday. Whereas there seems to be less fear as was the case throughout 2020 and early 2021, continued efforts to vaccinate continue to suffer, with time lapse and normalised attitudes. There is need to keep an eye on Covid-19 vaccination issues.