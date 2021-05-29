How do journalists smell trouble so as to keep safe?

By Odoobo C. Bichachi More by this Author

Last week, this column addressed itself to a few questions that occupy readers and listeners/viewers as they interact with our stories.

In the second part of this media literacy column, I delve into the questions that remained unanswered from last week.

1. How are journalists protected from the wrath of people they write about?

According to Unesco, “every five days a journalist is killed for bringing information to the public. Attacks on media professionals are often perpetrated in non-conflict situations by organised crime groups, militia, security personnel, and even local police, making local journalists among the most vulnerable. These attacks include murder, abductions, harassment, intimidation, illegal arrest, and arbitrary detention.”

Safety of journalists is therefore paramount in the newsroom. The journalists first protection therefore is in caution whenever dealing with a volatile situation. Here one must wear protective gear and follow the general safety code. The second protection is truth, facts and balance.

News subjects confronted with truth do not usually take it personal on journalists; they simply face their moment of truth. Sometimes however, news subjects do get personal and violent in which case journalists seek protection in the law like other citizens.

Inaccurate, malicious or biased reporting riles news subjects – and justifiably so – which may not only lead to legal suits but also physical confrontations. Journalists must therefore always stick to the truth and the facts, and have a nose for trouble.

2. How do journalists keep their biases from stories they produce?

To remain objective, our journalists follow the code of ethics and the NMG editorial policy guidelines, specifically the clause on conflict of interest which states:

“The Nation Media Group practices a policy of zero-tolerance of corrupt practices. In this regard, its journalists and editors must be free of obligation to any interest other than the public’s right to know the truth. Gifts, bribes, brown envelopes, favours, free travel, free meals or drinks, special treatment or privileges can compromise the integrity of journalists, editors and their employers.

Journalists, editors and their employers should conduct themselves in a manner that protects them from conflicts of interest, real or apparent. It is important not only to avoid conflicts of interest but also the appearances of such conflicts.

In this connection, all situations capable of creating undue familiarity will be avoided or handled cautiously. In addition, journalists and editors must not allow their political or religious affiliations; views or morals and ethics influence their editorial judgment.”

This also addresses the question of how do journalists balance their relationship with their sources. In addition, journalists are obliged – by ethics and law – to protect confidential sources of information.

3. How do journalists identify fake news and avoid reproducing it?

Journalists identify fake news by exercising their sixth sense which evokes cynicism and questions everything they are told. A famous adage in journalism training is; “if your mother says she loves you, check it out [if her actions show love]”.

The other way is to be informed about events and have general facts on their fingertips. Sadly, journalists many times fall for fake news and spread it to their unsuspecting audiences that have grown to trust them because they think we are meticulous. This is what gives life to fake news!

The urge to break news first and fast is to blame most of the time. However inexperience, ignorance, laziness (to research) and carelessness are the other things that predispose journalists to fall for fake news.

4. When do journalists rest considering news is produced every day of the year?

Yes, journalists do not work 24 hours seven days a week and 365 days a year. They are not super humans! Most newsrooms operate on a news shift of five working days, and for sub-editors and online desk, there is a morning and afternoon shift. This therefore allows journalists to step back from the fast news cycle to breathe and renew their energies.

Because the roster cuts across weekends and public holidays, the newsroom never really goes to sleep. Also note that even when journalists are off-duty, they still have a nose for news when and where it happens.

