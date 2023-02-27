How do we deal with anxiety over our children in schools?

The anxiety over schools grow by the day. If you are in WhatsApp groups, you have received many messages about how much danger our children face in schools every day.

Sometimes it is scary just thinking about their safety in school.

Almost every parent is wondering how safe their child is these days. Sometimes, we wonder how schools have become spaces that we cannot count on for children’s safety. Congestion in schools or dormitories, inducting children in this or that behaviour to worry about, having very young children put in boarding schools because their parents have to work harder than our own had to, children caring for other children, and scarier these days, poisoned or drugged snacks in canteens for our children to feed on.

So much information is alarming and unverified, with no specific evidence of where and when these things have happened, or specific sources they have come from.

You just see children exposed on WhatsApp deformed, with claims that something happened in some school. Then the usual ones of which school has been infiltrated by this group or the other, all to ruin our children.

Like the people who avoid news because there is so much bad news, it may seem wise to avoid social media posts warning parents to be careful. At this rate, most of us will not be sending our children to school, to keep them safe.

A parent recently wrote to me after reading one of these pieces that they are seriously considering home schooling. He wondered if after homeschooling, their child would be able to join the university and what programmes might be suitable.

It is difficult that after the anxiety levels of school fees in many millions are almost down because the child has gone to school, then the next three months become tortuous, praying and waiting that your child will return safe, if they are in a boarding school, or at least, are not corrupted by some group in school.

How is it that schools are not safe places? Rather than worry about the performance of our children, where to find fees, we have a lot to worry about. And there are no easy answers, just many questions. I write this, not to increase the anxiety of parents, because I worry too.

For many of us, we wonder, how should we deal with anxiety over safety in schools? Is the alarm real? What evidence do we have? Are our children in as much danger as we see or is some of this fear mongering that tends to come in the face of emerging dangers? How are schools responding to these imminent threats? And what about parents and those whose role it is to supervise and inspect schools?

There is clearly a lot to do to protect children’s rights. The pursuit of the right to education should not be itself a situation that puts their right to safety and life in danger.

It is important that schools begin to speak out on some of these rumours. It is possible teachers and school administrators see these posts on social media too, since some of them even mention schools. But I rarely see schools giving parents assurance that the schools are safe.

It may seem, even school inspectors cannot give parents assurance that their learning environment is safe for children. So, with many parents unsure, perhaps their actions will include keeping children at home to keep them from harm. Yet, education, with all its problems, should still be a good thing for children to pursue.

It is also important, that parents do due diligence as to where they are sending their children in boarding and when. Is a child in Primary One really safe in a boarding school? What kind of boarding school might that be? What facilities do they have? Do they have enough caregivers? How close is the school from your home for you to check on the child easily?

Someone told me about checking on their child, and in having a discussion with the child, found out his Primary Four daughter had been assigned the responsibility of looking after a Primary One child – in the way that a maid would.

She was responsible for bathing the child, making sure she had eaten, washing her clothes and even using her own resources such as soap. The other older girls were also assigned such responsibilities, raising questions about the role of the matron.

Unless parents take responsibility over where their children study, it will be difficult to account for the missing pieces.

If children are not performing well, it is important to look beyond the grades and also look at the school. It is often easier to trust the teachers and assume the child is the problem, but may be the school is.

Sadly, the search for great grades has sometimes led to failure to do due diligence on other aspects. We may not answer all the questions, but we must always look beyond the grades when looking for schools.