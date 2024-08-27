How do you love a country that does not love you back?

Uganda stands at a crossroads, grappling with challenges that could define our future. The recent news events highlight an array of issues that have exposed serious cracks in the foundation of the Pearl of Africa.

From the long-held dreams of witnessing a peaceful transfer of power to the tormenting breakdown of institutions, potholed roads, Lubigi evictions, Kiteezi tragedy, and a government that seems increasingly detached from the realities faced by the people it serves, name them, all worsen the situation each day.



Access to quality healthcare is already a luxury and a life-or-death issue for many patients and some die before their due time due to systemic failures. We would rather pay celebrities as regime propagandists but not invest in medical interns who are ready to redeem our healthcare system.

The recent revelation that nearly half of Ugandans dream of leaving the country in search of a better life abroad is not just a statistic; it is a damning indictment of the state of affairs. This aspiration to flee is driven by systemic failures, among them a post-colonial education system that does not equip graduates with the necessary skills, a job market that is more often than not a dead end, and a society where corruption and nepotism dictate the speed of who gets ahead.

Yet our government is quick to go after those who demand better from it by branding them as unpatriotic agents of foreigners. How are you supposed to love such a country with a government that seems not to love you back? What happens when the hope of a better tomorrow is found elsewhere? Uganda risks losing its most valuable resource—its people. This mass desire for Ugandans to leave should indeed be a wake-up call to the government that most of our youth do not see their future as brighter here.

The ruling party’s perceived indifference to these crises, as noted by Wilfred Nsheeka in these pages last Monday: “NRM’s unbothered attitude a recipe for disaster”, is perhaps the most alarming development of all. The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has been in power for nearly four decades, yet its current stance seems to be one of detachment from the real issues facing Ugandans. The government seems to lack the urgency in addressing the systemic problems driving citizens to consider migration.

The NRM’s attitude signals a dangerous complacency that could have dire consequences for our beautiful nation. The disconnect between the rulers and the ruled is growing wider, and with it, the risk of social unrest. When people feel that their government is unresponsive to their needs, they may seek alternative ways to express their frustrations, potentially leading to instability, if they still fail to migrate.

Uganda cannot afford to ignore the signs of discontent among its citizens. Our government must take immediate and decisive action to restore faith in the nation’s future. This means investing in education that works for everyone and creating jobs to give the youth a reason to stay. It means prioritising healthcare and other key sectors so that no Ugandan dies because of preventable failures in the systems. And it means the government must re-engage with the people, listening to their concerns and acting in their best interests.

Uganda is at a crossroads. The decisions that will be made going forward will determine whether the Pearl of Africa can turn its fortunes around or whether it will continue on a path of decline. It is time for the government to wake up to the realities on the ground and to start building a Uganda where each person’s dreams of a better life can be realised within its borders. Otherwise, asking Ugandans to love a country that seems not to love them back as much is like flogging a dead horse.