How fair or unfair is news coverage in Uganda media

A week or so ago, I received in my inbox the regular journalism and communication research journal from the Reuters Institute. As usual there were many illuminating studies but the one that caught my attention most was titled “Perceptions of fair news coverage among different groups” by Dr Richard Fletcher. It spoke to the different feedback – and complaints – I regularly get as public editor of alleged unfair coverage; which complaints sometimes are not fair.

Anyhow, Dr Fletcher interviewed different groups in six countries – Brazil, Germany, Japan, Spain, UK and USA – to gauge their perceptions of how the media covers them. The results were quite interesting.

Of course, as the research noted, “…perceptions of fairness in news coverage may not accurately reflect the true nature of that coverage. …people can evaluate the same news content very differently, with some perceiving coverage as fair when it demonstrably is not, and others perceiving unfairness where there is none. But people’s perceptions of fairness or lack thereof are real and important in themselves, regardless of whether we think they are empirically grounded, rational or irrational, justified or unjustified – as are the consequences they might have for, for example, trust.”

So what were the fairness ratings on the basis of political affiliation, gender, age, race and region?

On partisanship (read political affiliation – right, centre and left), the study found that “most politically partisan groups [in or outside opposition] think that their political views are covered unfairly on the whole.” Even then, the “left” had more people that thought media coverage was fair than the “right”.



On gender, “in the six countries…we can see that both women and men are more likely to say that the media covers them fairly rather than unfairly” while in terms of age, more men aged between 18-24 think media covers them fairly compared to women in same age group more of whom say media covers them unfairly. In terms of race in USA, “White Americans are more likely to think the news media cover them fairly, while Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely to say people like them are covered unfairly.”

In terms of regional coverage, “Some criticisms of the news media are rooted in how they cover life in particular parts of the country. In the UK, some see the media as too London-centric or perceive a North/South divide in how different regions are represented”. The same perceptions exist in Germany on the basis of former East Germany and former West Germany, and in the US over east coast or west coast. The other interesting finding was that a lack of coverage of an issue, group or area was strongly related to perceptions of unfairness.

I tried to extrapolate this to Uganda media scenario and wondered whether politicians – NRM, NUP, FDC, DP, etc – think our media covers them fairly or not. How about men and women in general; is the media fair or unfair in the way they are covered in news? Or are they covered anyway? What about the regions; are they in a news shadow? Is the north, east or west as fairly covered as central? In central, is Mpigi, Buikwe, Luwero, etc fairly covered as Kampala metro? And who is covered in Kampala anyway? Is our media Kampala-centric?

These questions might sound superfluous to many in the newsrooms (I have been there) but as Dr Fletcher’s research points out, “we see a clear link between perceptions of fairness and trust in the news.” Groups that feel unfairly covered or not covered at all least trust the media. That means they are unlikely to consume it – i.e. buy newspapers, watch TV news or listen to radio news bulletins. What’s the way forward? “For those news organisations looking to increase their audience trust, it therefore may make sense to reflect on how they cover certain groups,” he says.

The research acknowledges that the sharpest divides in views about fairness is in politics and it is impossible to please everybody. Still, media can do more to build trust in news not just by being factual and balanced but also by being more inclusive in who makes it into the news.

Where does Uganda’s media rate on this? Your thoughts?

