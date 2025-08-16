How I will remember Mary Karooro Okurut

Tribute

Language is one of the most influential tools that has shaped humanity since its creation. Everyone wants to use it to defend themselves and their interests, even if it means acting in defiance of integrity. It has been used to craft laws that help us coexist in this competitive world, and also to craft laws that oppress us. It has been used to write texts that speak to our vulnerabilities and offer comfort in the unknown expectations we call religion or faith. It has been used by those who hold judicial power to imprison the innocent and acquit the guilty. Language has the power to break great bonds. It can mislead, misinform, and lull millions into fear and docility. It can whitewash the excesses of governments, yet it should be maximally used to shine light into the hellholes of impunity. And who is best at using language effectively? The one who is naturally gifted to be a storyteller – the writer.

These people (I will exclude myself) have the ability to bake words to suit different narratives so that when you read without consulting your conscience, you can easily fall in love with whatever they write or produce or create or bake. They are entertainers, and they imprison you in their game just like an algorithm keeps you hooked on your phone, scrolling content after content, until you realise that spending six hours every day on your phone for 30 years – adds up to 65,700 hours, more than seven and a half years of your life lived entirely through a screen, consuming garbage dressed up as stress-killer content. All professions have great and skilled writers who use language to influence opinion – what we call expert opinion.

Unfortunately, even politicians – the known thieves, egotists, myopics, murderers, etc. – always want to surround themselves with storytellers or those skilled in the use of language. African writers such as Chinua Achebe, Wole Soyinka, and Ngugi wa Thiong’o, among others, in the 1950s used their storytelling skills to lay bricks against colonial resistance, and they are internationally known as heroes for that. That is their incredible legacy. Those whose storytelling skills were used not to shine light onto the repugnancy of colonialism also have their own legacy as villains. Post-colonial writers also tried to use literature to resist despots who replaced the colonialists, but despots have always known – from Napoleon Bonaparte, who confessed to fearing writers more than gun-wielding armies, to the Italian diplomat and author Niccolò Machiavelli, who observed that the best way to bring your opponent to the table is by offering what they desire.

Integrity is rare, and we often trade it for our desires. That is why many good writers, fantastic at the use of language, have been pocketed by the regime. Mary Karooro Okurut, a writer who contributed greatly to Ugandan literature, squandered her talent by using language to heap praise on our oppressors in her later life as a politician. God has taken her away, unfortunately; she has paddled far beyond to never return. I will mourn her only because I once read some of her remarkable works such as The Invisible Weevil, The Switch, The Official Wife, The Curse of the Sacred Cow, and The Man Who Ate His Eye. I enjoyed these books and learnt a lot from them.

She was one of the Ugandan female writers, together with Goretti Kyomuhendo and Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi, who inspired me to use language to tell stories. But I cannot blame them for being exiled for the same; perhaps being in exile because of writing is a manifestation that all governments fear writers. She was a great storyteller who, like many other gifted writers in Uganda, traded her gift for the role of cheerleading outdated governance. Rest in peace, Karooro. We shall learn from your mistakes, just as we learnt much from your great works of literature.

The writer is a lawyer and a multi-award-winning novelist







