How is PLU not registered as a party?

On Tuesday, I visited the Electoral Commission (EC) website. Someone had informed me that the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) is not a registered political party. I confirmed this, seeing only about 26 registered political parties on the website. Yet if it registered now, PLU would be the 27th gun, as it were. Again, if its acronym is pluralised in singular, you will get PLUs…which could also be “PLUS”. Once the ‘s’ is meaningfully capitalised, that is. Unlike the L in the acronym, which is sometimes a lowercase “L” online.

PLU is not registered as a party. So, what is it then? A civic organisation? It’s certainly not a formal party, and I doubt it is another party waiting to explode into meaning at the Chief of Defence Force’s (CDF) next birthday. Possibly, it is a pressure group. But beyond giving wananchi high blood pressure, we do not see what they are agitating for.

Did their application to become a political party get lost in the mail, or did a member “eat” the registration fee on his or her way to registering the party at EC offices? More likely, it is an orphan of the National Resistance Movement (NRM). As with other (political) orphans, it is likely to seek vengeance. Orphans’ vengeance is a common trope in fiction and real life. In many cultures and religious texts, there is a strong emphasis on protecting the vulnerable and a divine promise of retribution for those who mistreat orphans, which could contribute to the cultural association of orphans with vengeance.

Either way, PLU is an undertaker for the NRM. The latter must be buried in its current form. Overly consumed with privilege and entitlement, it represents the Uganda we have now. Yet many Ugandans long for a party which transcends the present in order to reimagine a future whose time has already come. This longing has organically sprouted PLU from NRM. The sprouting lends itself to how amoebae are formed. According to science, “an amoeba is formed through binary fission, a process of asexual reproduction where a single parent amoeba divides into two genetically identical daughter cells. After the parent cell grows and its nucleus undergoes mitosis, the cytoplasm then divides (cytokinesis), resulting in two separate, identical amoebas.”

This thinking is owed to organicism. It’s the philosophical concept arguing, in our context proving, that societies and living beings are an integrated, living whole, much like a complex organism. By this token, parties, which come from societies and living beings, are analogous to the cells of an organism. That’s how the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) can be traced to the Uganda National Congress (UNC), which was formed in 1952 under the leadership of Ignatius Musaazi.

Also, this process of fissuring, characteristic of amoebae, is the locomotive of our politics. That is how Reform Agenda was spawned unwittingly by the NRM, too. Thus, this philosophical concept, intellectually speaking, is the opposite of reductionism, which expresses the interconnectedness and interdependence of parts within a system.

Reductionism is what defines our flagging political system today. This feat is achieved by the reductionist postures of our political players, dividing the population along lines that are neither organic nor patriotic. However, beyond observing the formation of the PLU, we really can’t say anything more about it. PLU does not exist as a party, in the formal sense. It may be ready to roar like the lion on its logo. But its real significance lies in the fact that it is still a cub and is thus aspirational. This is a PLUS, not a glass ceiling.

Mr Matogo is a professional copywriter.



