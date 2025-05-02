How politicians have hijacked music to manipulate the youth

In Uganda today, music, once a vessel of cultural identity, civic reflection, and resistance, has become yet another tool in the political playbook.

Far from being a medium of critique or a mirror held up to society’s ills, contemporary popular music in Uganda too often resembles a chorus of conformity. Increasingly, our musicians have been seduced away from the pursuit of artistic truth and redirected towards performative allegiance, trading lyrics of liberation for slogans of sycophancy.

Historically, music in Africa has been intimately tied to political consciousness. In South Africa, during the long twilight of apartheid, musicians like Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba, and Lucky Dube turned melody into protest. Their songs carried coded messages of resistance, solidarity, and resilience. Uganda, too, has witnessed flickers of this tradition.

Artists such as Philly Bongoley Lutaaya and later, Bobi Wine, have used music as a platform for social commentary and civic engagement. But today, that tradition appears increasingly marginalised. A concerning number of contemporary Ugandan musicians have pivoted away from addressing the real issues confronting the country. Instead, the musical landscape is saturated with vacuous lyrics about romantic conquests, body shapes, or uncritical adoration of wealth and power.

Politicians have long recognised the mobilising power of music, particularly among the youth, who constitute the majority of Uganda’s population. Recognising that a catchy chorus can often outpace a policy debate, political actors now routinely co-opt musicians for their own ends. Artists are promised financial rewards or favour, and in return, are expected to compose and perform songs that glorify those in power.

During election cycles, it is not uncommon to see popular musicians performing at rallies, not as cultural critics but as cheerleaders. In the process, music becomes disarmed. It loses its potential as a critical force. Instead of agitating for better roads, accountable governance, or youth empowerment, many artists now produce songs that either pander to commercial banality or explicitly praise political figures.

The implications of this shift are profound. Music, when reduced to a vehicle for political patronage, becomes complicit in the disempowerment of the very youth it claims to entertain. By failing to illuminate the lived realities of ordinary Ugandans, poverty, exclusion, injustice, musicians who align themselves with the ruling elite unwittingly contribute to a culture of silence.

Worse still, they legitimise an order that thrives on the disenfranchisement of the majority. It is time to ask: where are the songs that speak of broken clinics and unpaved roads? Where are the anthems for unemployed graduates, the ballads of single mothers struggling under economic strain, the dirges for victims of electoral violence, the rallying cries against corruption? Where are the harmonies of hope and resistance? Our musicians must remember their historical and cultural role, not merely as entertainers but as chroniclers, critics, and catalysts. They must resist being reduced to instruments of political convenience.

They must look beyond the shallow applause of political rallies and re-engage with the deeper task of nation-building through meaningful art. Likewise, the Ugandan public, especially the youth, must demand more. We must not accept music that distracts rather than enlightens, that flatters rather than challenges. Just as we reject political tokenism, we must also reject cultural tokenism. A concert should not be a campaign; a song should not be an advert for a politician. Uganda is not short of talent. What we lack is a collective artistic consciousness that insists on relevance, responsibility, and resistance. If our music is to matter, truly matter, it must recover its courage. It must once again become a tool for truth, not a toy of tyranny.

