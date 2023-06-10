How Russia’s war may help our peace

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said this week that the “outrageous” destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine showed “the brutality of Russia’s war in Ukraine”.

Writing on Twitter, Stoltenberg seemed inspired by a deep sense of outrage which served to sharpen the proverbial daggers drawn by persons in Official Ukraine who accuse Russian president Vladimir Putin of seeking to revive the Soviet Union.

In fairness and in spite of his expansionist actions on the world stage, Putin has denied this charge at every opportunity to everyone every time.

Furthermore, Putin has continuously maintained that Russia’s hawkish posture on the geopolitical stage is defensive.

Russia’s politics, in this vein, parallels the stance of Nato, which was founded in 1949 by a group of 31 countries from Europe and North America to protect the people and territory of its members.

Nato’s formation foreshadowed the creation of the Southeast Asia Treaty Organisation (Seato), an international organisation for collective defence in Southeast Asia created by the Southeast Asia Collective Defence Treaty, or Manila Pact, signed in September 1954 in Manila, the Philippines.

If Russia is to be perceived as a nation defending its own sovereignty in such a manner, it could be argued that Russia seeks a multipolar world where US unilateralism is limited by a world composed of several poles, hence multipolar, not just one.

This multipolarity, if enshrined as an official principle of constructive engagement on the global stage, would filter down to the domestic policies of countries everywhere to forestall dictatorship by fortifying democracy.

Uganda, for instance, would have to follow the principle of multipolarity to create several centres of power in the country to check the unipolarity of the presidency. Out of this, the principle of checks and balances with respect to the Judiciary, Executive and Legislature would be breathed into life anew.

Not only would this international order temper our domestic policies with a parity of power centres, it would also allow Uganda to enjoy her economic rights by ensuring they are given precedence over extant Western policies regarding conduct relating to gay rights and the like. Not that these rights are unimportant, but they are secondary in the context of our poverty.

In a multipolar world, a diversity of interests which speak to the heterogeneity of cultural-economic realities would take centre stage on the world stage.

Also, the current principle of anti-appeasement would be thawed by less frosty relations between nations locked in a Darwinian clash of civilisations.

Instituted in the hope of avoiding war, appeasement was the name given to Britain’s policy in the 1930s of allowing German dictator Adolf Hitler to expand German territory unchecked.

Although now discredited as a policy of weakness, appeasement’s strengths can be viewed through the roseate lens of a world given to compromise instead of conflict.

Indeed, it is anti-appeasement which has polarised the West against Russia and pushed the world, by a short route, to potential war.

It has also guided US policies against countries deemed to shape an “axis of evil”, no less.

Multipolarity would thus steer the world away from destructive engagement and have positive implications in a Uganda where government and its opposition refuse to appease each other by terms separate from their divergent interests.

Without a doubt, it is essential that shared interests in our politics be the point of departure between warring political actors as a reflection of a global stage whose recourse to compromise comes first.

We must recall that the world’s possibilities should supersede its actualities as “becoming” takes the place of “being” and multipolarity replaces unipolarity.