How schools can prevent bullying

The death of a Senior One student and injury of three others at Kyamate Secondary School in Ntungamo District after their dormitories was reportedly set ablaze by bullies, brings to the fore the vice of bullying in schools.

Media reports indicated that the dormitories were reportedly set ablaze by students who had been suspended for bullying. Bullying – or peer violence – can be defined as a targeted action or behaviour that a person uses towards another person to hurt, humiliate, or intimidate them. It can include beating, calling someone demeaning names, or stealing their items.

Some forms of bullying are part of a persistent pattern of behaviour among students and usually grow over time, and often get worse if they go unchallenged.

Girls can be disproportionately affected by bullying in the form of inappropriate sexual remarks, and unwanted touches, all of which constitute sexual violence.

The UNESCO Institute for Statistics data 2018 indicates that bullying is one of the most pervasive forms of school violence, affecting one in three young people each month. The same data reveals that bullying affects almost every child across the globe.

Bullying affects how learners relate with or trust others. Some forms of bullying could cause bodily or emotional harm, affecting how learners perceive themselves.

Others are behavioural; children who experience violence are more likely to use violence on others or develop serious mental health problems later in life.

Bullying is not a standalone issue; it thrives in a culture of violence. It is a demonstration of how people are using – or abusing – their power, including teachers, learners, and school administrators. In most schools, bullying continues to occur because some learners aren’t guided on how to use their power while others fear exposing the wrong doers.

Schools are meant to be spaces in which learners form their dreams, ambitions, goals, and the desire to be nurtured in healthy relationships. All these can only happen if schools are safe. This can only be ensured through addressing all forms of violence, the prevention of which is essential to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which aims at inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Over the years of implementing the Good School Toolkit here at Raising Voices, there are certain lessons that we have learnt that are helpful in preventing peer violence.

First, schools need to deliberately create a culture of non-violence through involving and engaging all stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and children to agree to a journey towards zero tolerance for all forms of violence in their school and holding each other accountable to this goal.

Secondly, schools need to develop clear rules and regulations against peer violence, while considering the safety of the survivor. Policies around sexual violence will also help ensure that learners – especially girls – are protected.

Thirdly, schools must streamline and strengthen reporting mechanisms for affected students, including cyberbullying for online learners. There should be a designated teacher to handle such cases while considering confidentiality and protection of the learners who report.

Teachers should create a culture where they are role model for non violent ways of resolving issues. They should use non violent ways of disciplining learners. This will enable student leaders such as prefects, councillors to learn how to handle such cases and treat others.

Schools should also educate learners against all forms of violence as well as teach them life skills such as problem solving, public speaking, negotiation, honesty, integrity, self-esteem, time management, etc.

Lastly, schools should implement proven methodologies that prevent all forms of violence against children like the Good School Toolkit, among others. In this way, schools will encourage meaningful peer-to peer-relationships regardless of age and class.