How should Africa respond to aid cuts?

A global storm is gathering – and Africa is directly in its path. Under President Donald Trump, the United States has frozen $40 billion in USAID funding, slashing 83 percent of grants. European donor countries are also drastically cutting their foreign-aid commitments, signalling a broader shift in priorities.

The devastating effects are already being felt across Africa, particularly in sectors like health care, education, and social services, which have long relied on external support.

For decades, African governments have depended heavily on foreign aid, often at the expense of building sustainable domestic financing systems.

But the current wave of aid cuts underscores an uncomfortable truth: foreign aid is inherently unreliable. The current financial crisis, then, should serve as a wake-up call. African countries must reclaim control of their futures by adopting bold, innovative strategies to close funding gaps and build resilient, self-sufficient health systems.

To this end, African governments must invest in home-grown financing solutions for essential public services. In the health sector, the main focus should be achieving universal health coverage through a robust, well-funded primary health care (PHC) system.

Most donor-funded health initiatives – vaccinations, childcare, nutrition, sanitation, and disease control – fall squarely within the PHC framework.

According to the World Health Organisation, up to 90 percent of an individual’s health-care needs can be addressed at the PHC level.

Focusing on prevention and health promotion thus remains the fastest and most cost-effective way to improve health outcomes across Africa.

Preventive PHC measures such as childhood vaccinations, hypertension screenings, prenatal care, and nutrition services could significantly reduce mortality rates among mothers and children under five.

Malnutrition alone contributes to nearly half of all deaths among children in this age group, underscoring the urgent need for early, community-based care.

Health insurance represents an opportunity for African countries to draw on their cultural traditions of collective responsibility and community-based support.

South Africa’s Zulu people live by the principle of Ubuntu – “I am because you are” – while the Igbo people of Nigeria uphold Igwebuike (“strength in unity”). These deeply rooted values mirror the essence of health insurance: protect individuals by pooling resources.

Rwanda and Morocco offer compelling models for strengthening PHC systems and expanding access. Rwanda’s community-based health insurance, rolled out nationwide in 2004, now covers more than 90 percent of the population, making it one of Africa’s most effective health financing models.

The scheme is funded through a combination of member premiums, government contributions, international donors, and other mechanisms. It is also supported by roughly 59,000 community health workers, who serve as vital links between households and formal services.

Over the past two decades, the programme has reduced financial barriers and decentralised service delivery, bringing health care to the communities that need it most. The need for universal coverage in Africa is particularly urgent as the continent faces a surge in noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), including hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

Collectively, NCDs – driven by unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, and excessive alcohol and sugar consumption – claim 41m lives annually, with 32m deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries. As foreign aid shrinks, African leaders must adopt bold policies that encourage healthier lifestyles and boost domestic revenue. One such solution is taxation.

As the WHO’s Sugar Tax Report shows, taxing sugary beverages reduces consumption and lowers the risk of obesity and diabetes.

Experts at the recent Global NCD Alliance Forum underscored the need for stronger excise taxes across Africa to curb the growing NCD epidemic and generate sustainable revenue streams for public-health investments.

Diaspora remittances represent a promising and sustainable source of funding. In 2024, remittances to Africa exceeded $100b, outpacing foreign aid.

If African countries had allocated just one percent of every remittance dollar to health insurance – as I proposed in 2019 – the $100b in remittances sent by the African diaspora in 2024 could have generated $1 billion for health care, bringing the continent closer to achieving universal health coverage.

But to unlock remittances’ full potential, African governments must improve governance, strengthen accountability, and foster trust with diaspora communities. Of course, Africa is not a monolith. Solutions must be tailored to each country’s unique context, complementing broader efforts to boost domestic resource mobilisation.

-- Project Syndicate

Mr Nsofor is a public-health physician and behavioural-science researcher.