How the BRIC may become global powers

If Brazil, Russia, India and China (The BRIC) want to become dominant powers, they must be unlike the United States of America: imperial, violent, arrogant, racist, duplicitous, selfish and indifferent to the needs of others.

The BRIC nations missed out on colonisation, or like India, Brazil and China, were, themselves, colonised. They lack the historical imperial ties, or Anglo-Saxon racial brotherhood, that binds the UK, USA, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), complements this racial solidarity, a propping up Anglo-American imperialism to dominate the world, project their military and economic power, and impose their will globally.

The BRIC and the Global South must not resign themselves to living with this domination and exploitation of rapacious Anglo-American hegemony. It must build solidarity and struggle for a new and just global order.

Unfortunately, a progressive, anti-imperialist, anti-war common position among the Global South is unlikely. They are all ‘sovereign’ states. The interests and aspirations of individual states, the characters, ambitions and ideological bent of respective ruling elites, will determine particular dispositions to the current crisis. But the imperatives for the best form of development, human security and freedoms possible, is categorical.

Going forward, the BRIC must avoid the pitfalls of ideological revision of Gorbachev ‘s glasnost and perestroika, which opened the doors to capitulation to Anglo-American capitalism, leading to the collapse of Soviet Russia, reintroduction of capitalism and elimination of possibilities for alternative independent development paths for post-colonial Global South.

Current global order, presided over by Anglo-American imperialism and Western international finance capital, is not a sustainable option. It is unfair, unjust, inequitable, selfish, racist and duplicitous. Under the guises of the Global War On Terror and the expansion of ‘democracy’ and ‘freedoms’, American imperialism has abetted the worst crimes by despots in Africa and Zionist apartheid in Palestine.

But how might these promising powers leverage their global influence, especially with the Global South, in this unfolding rivalry for a more just global order?

The BRIC countries’ hope as global powerhouses presupposes the disruptions of these unjust structures in the global political economy. First, to enter into full co-operative arrangements with the Global South, similar to the ‘freeware’ , ‘open source’ community in ICT, on critical technological innovations in mining, industrial, manufacturing, aerospace, communications, health, and energy.

Second, cooperate on higher education and trainings, science and technology, for the Global South to receive the same quality education, trainings and skills, in BRIC leading institutions of learning free, or at the same cost as their own nationals.

Third, to reduce inequalities and eliminate abject poverty and racial discrimination in their own countries and the Global South, to achieve economic and social justice. Fourth, to open borders to free movements of goods, peoples and labour. Fifth, to protect robust union and human rights and pay living wages. Sixth, build social states that guarantee universal income and other social security benefits. Seventh, to commit to fair trade and common tax rates on multinational corporations.

The BRIC must pull Africa, Latin America and South East Asia with them, and forge a global bulwark against Anglo-American hegemonic arrogance and coercion.