How the G20 could help eliminate hunger, poverty 

The G20 is an unlikely champion of social justice. Financial Times journalist Alan Beattie, underscoring the group’s lack of clear direction, once likened it to a “pantomime horse manned by a troupe of clowns.” But Brazil’s presidency offers an opportunity to change this perception.

With Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the helm, the G20 is poised to become the launch pad for a landmark initiative to tackle hunger, poverty, and extreme inequality. The Global Alliance against Hunger and poverty, which will be launched in November, aims to turn the tide in what has so far been a losing battle to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Partly modelled on Brazil’s own “zero hunger” campaign, the Alliance aims to mobilise the financing and leadership needed to support the achievement of the SDGs. More than 100 countries have signalled their intention to join. But will it make a difference?

Founded in 1999, the G20 was conceived as a forum for industrialised and developing countries to discuss and coordinate policies to ensure financial stability, bridging the Global North-South divide. The grouping has plenty of political and economic muscle: its members account for more than 80 percent of the world’s economic output and two-thirds of its population. What has been missing is a sense of strategic direction.

Brazil is now challenging this inertia. Even before assuming the G20 presidency, Lula announced the creation of a task force to develop innovative financing mechanisms through which the group could support underfunded national poverty-reduction programmes.

Few countries are better equipped to lead a concerted drive to combat hunger than Brazil. During his first presidency from 2003 to 2010, Lula launched a massive campaign to eradicate poverty and hunger in Brazil, which included the Bolsa Família cash-transfer programme, policies to support smallholder agriculture, a higher minimum wage, and investment in basic health care.

Unfortunately, the gains were short-lived. Hunger and poverty increased dramatically as Jair Bolsonaro’s right-wing administration cut social programmes. But the pendulum has now swung in the other direction. Shortly after taking office again in January 2023, Lula’s new government launched its Brazil Without Hunger initiative, an ambitious effort to eradicate severe food insecurity within four years.

A similar level of ambition is now needed to achieve the SDGs. If current trends continue, around 600 million people will live in extreme poverty by the end of the decade – more than double the UN’s target. Progress toward the eradication of hunger has gone into reverse. UN secretary general António Guterres has warned that without urgent action, the SDG agenda “will become an epitaph for a world that might have been”.

The G20’s Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty could avert this outcome. In a recent report to the G20 presidency that I co-authored with Kathryn Nwajiaku-Dahou and Hetty Kovach, we outline strategies that could help replicate Lula’s success in Brazil on a global scale.

As a first step, the G20 could throw its weight behind efforts to increase international financing for reducing hunger and poverty. We estimate current financing at just $75b annually. Instead of endlessly debating the SDGs, the G20 could put in place reforms, recommended by its own special expert group, that would boost concessional lending by $180b by using the multilateral development bank system more effectively.

Debt relief is another priority. More than $80b this year will flow out of poorer developing countries in debt-service payments, much of it directed to commercial creditors. These payments are crowding out spending on health, nutrition, and education.

Despite today’s extreme polarisation, combating undernutrition provides the G20 with a unifying cause – and a practical policy option. Providing these children with nutritious school meals would help reduce malnutrition, alleviate poverty, and enhance learning.

In a 2006 address to the UN, Lula remarked, “If with so little we have done so much in Brazil, imagine what could have been done on a global scale if the fight against hunger and poverty were a real priority for the international community.” The Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty offers the G20 an opportunity to go beyond imagining a better future and help create one.

