How the new narcotics law will end drug abuse

President Yoweri Museveni recently assented to five Acts of Parliament, including the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act 2023, which will go far in protecting children and curbing drug and substance abuse, by holding the culpable responsible.

A 2014 United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) report found cannabis, one of the prohibited substances in the Act, to be cheap and readily available in Kampala. The report also said cannabis abuse was increasing amongst young people.

To curb the increasing illegal use of such narcotics and psychotropic substances, the new law will now, among other measures, crack down on medical practitioners, dentists and veterinary surgeons.

Section 7 is intended to regulate the conduct of medical and veterinary practitioners who are convicted of administering the substances prohibited under this Act to humans or animals, wherein they face Shs1 billion in fines, imprisonment not exceeding 10 years, or both such imprisonment and fine.

The punishment, however, gets harsher than this, with the possible loss of the right to practice their profession in addition to the conviction. Section 8 provides for the deregistration and removal of their names from the register to practice either human or veterinary medicine and is to be permanently barred from practice.

The law goes big in protecting children, to cut the flow of the drug abuse vice across generations. To do so, it targets persons who could be in position to provide children with the condemned substances under the cover of professional assistance.

Section 10 of the Act is to the effect that a medical or dental practitioner who supplies narcotics and psychotropic substances to a child, where the substance is not required in the treatment of the child, is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding Shs1 billion, imprisonment for life or both.

This is critical because the law will close gaps in supply of these drugs, and only leave medical use, which can be abused and therefore Section 10 comes in to forestall such abuse.

The law does not spare those who receive additional narcotic drug or psychotropic substance or prescription without disclosure of earlier receipt, stating that such a person contravenes the law and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding Shs400 million or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years.

Additionally, anyone found cultivating the prohibited plants or a land owner, occupier or manager who permits their land or premises to be used for cultivation or production/gathering of prohibited plants without a license issued by the Minister of Health will pay a fine of Shs2.4 billion or three times the market value of the prohibited plant, or imprisonment for five years, or both.

An Inspector of Police has been given powers of entry to government or other land suspected to be used for cultivating prohibited plants for purposes of inspection, while the court has been mandated to order the Inspector of Police to destroy all prohibited plants. The prohibited plants according to the law include; cannabis, catha edulis, cocoa bush, papaver somniferum (Opium poppy) and papaver setigerum.

If one is found in possession of the above narcotic drugs, he/she will pay a fine of ShsShs1 billion or three times the market value of the narcotic drug, or imprisonment of 20 years. Export, import, manufacture and supply of specific narcotics and psychotropic substances solely lies on the National Drug Authority.

Worth noting is that the Law will ensure establishment and designation of rehabilitation centers by the Minister of Health, as well as licensing of private individuals to establish rehabilitation centers to provide care, treatment and rehabilitation of persons addicted to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. With such landmark laws passed so far, the law makers in the 11th Parliament will keep up the momentum and put the needs of the citizenry at the center while executing their core mandates which include; legislation, budget appropriation, representation and oversight.