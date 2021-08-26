How the taxman favours Cheptegei, Chemutai, Kiplimo

By Guest Writer More by this Author

For the last month, many of us were glued to our TVs or gadgets watching the Olympics. Seeing our Olympians participate and later win medals was gratifying.

Like in most competitions, winners get rewarded in cash or kind for their skill and effort. Once you talk of awards, income, benefits etc, the taxman will come knocking at your doorstep demanding his share. Since our winners are elite athletes, the tax law recognises them as professionals who are subject to tax just like you and me.

The Ugandan Income tax law exempts from income tax an award received by a sports person as a reward for winning or participating in a sports competition. Accordingly, the medals that were won, the cars we saw being lined up at the Kololo Airstrip and later handed over to the athletes, the cash prizes made by the various donors and lifetime monthly salary (subject to future changes in the tax law) will be received by three Olympic medal winners without a Shilling of tax being deducted. Not so many of us have been that lucky with the taxman. But like the holy book reminds us in Mark 12:17, “Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God”. We, therefore, must comply with the taxman.

As the Olympic medals’ excitement continues, we will see several companies or organisations step up to recognise, in cash or kind, the stellar performance of our winners. Some have already made their contributions. However, unlike the winners whose awards are exempt from income tax, the donations that are being made by some corporates may not necessarily be allowed a tax deduction when determining their company’s taxable business profits at the year-end. Accordingly, the companies will likely pay 30 per cent corporate income tax on such a donation being made towards a noble cause. This is because the tax law only allows a tax deduction for donations or gifts made to an “exempt organisation”. Put simply, an exempt organisation is a not-for-profit organisation issued with a letter for income tax exemption by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA). To explain this, let’s assume you registered in Nakaseke a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) to look after orphans in the district. Your objective is not to make profits but to help orphans in whichever way the NGO sets out to. Your NGO is therefore a not-for-profit organisation but not necessarily an exempt organisation for tax purposes. What makes it exempt from income tax is a letter of approval from the URA accepting your application to treat the organisation as exempt from income tax. Therefore, without this letter, the donations / grant income risks being subject to tax.

Accordingly, as corporates make their donations to the winners, they may want to consider its tax impact and the overall budget of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) spend towards such causes. The tax law gives some opportunities to companies to be tax-efficient in this regard. For example, companies that have a sizeable CSR budget may set up a foundation to promote their CSR agenda. If this foundation is an exempt organisation, the donations may be made towards sports persons and various CSR projects through this foundation with minimal tax leakage.

Joshua Cheptegei recently launched a 100 days public fundraising drive to raise Shs 1.7 billion towards completion of an athletes training centre (which doubles as an athletics Museum) in Kapchorwa. To Joshua and the rest of the athletes who bear similar dreams to yours, you just might want to also set up a foundation as an exempt organisation. This way, the contributions made by the donors to the foundation should be allowed a tax deduction “in the hands” of the donors in accordance with the tax law. The taxman favours athletes and other sports persons regarding the taxation of their awards. It’s now up to you and I to ensure that we too benefit. As we wait for Paris 2024 Olympics and other sports competitions in between, l hope that you properly structure your donations so that your kindness towards these sportsmen will also get a favourable tax treatment.

Trevor L. Bwanika

