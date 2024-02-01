How to adapt to the changing climate

Firstly, it is worth noting that the two solutions to this problem of the changing climate are mitigation and then adaptation with the latter being the most feasible for the farmers especially the small-scale ones who are the majority and hence it is the one that my writing will be centered on.

How can farmers adapt to the changing climate then? The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) defines adaptation as the process of adjustment to actual or expected climate and its effects. FAO adds that Climate adaptation can have two approaches namely the community-based adaptation approach which involves working with relevant stakeholders from different spheres but with inclusive local representation especially the most vulnerable people.

The stakeholders may be from different entities like government and development agencies who need to contextualise their solutions to the local settings.

In this case, small scale farmers can provide the context or perspective into the interventions that are being suggested by the different entities.

The other option is the ecosystem-based adaptation approach which looks at building and sustaining healthy and functional ecosystems. This approach involves practices which can be done by the farmers on their farms like Regenerative Agriculture which aims at restoring of the soils’ health and it involves five core practices namely minimising soil disturbance through little or no tillage, maximising crop diversity through practicing intercropping and crop rotation, keeping the soil covered through mulching, growing cover crops and beneficial trees and shrubs, maintaining the living roots all year round by leveraging cover crops during the off season and integrating livestock by using the manure collected from the animals as fertilizer and as a raw material for amendments like compost.

Both of the above approaches need to be employed if there is to be a long term positive effect. If this isn’t done, the implementers risk creating maladaptation which is the result of implementing measures that deliver short term gains or economic benefits but increase the vulnerability of the communities.

Having considered the two approaches, financial aid which is climate financing comes in handy since if it is not availed, the farmers may not be able to implement the great interventions which may have been recommended by the different stakeholders from government and development agencies.

Climate financing is one of the action points that were pledged during the recently concluded COP 28 that took place in Dubai from November 30 to December 13, 2023, with numerous developed countries pledging to contribute to the adaptation fund which if successfully rolled out would be instrumental in increasing the adaptation capacity of farmers.

In a nutshell, farmers need to deliberately contribute to all the initiatives being designed for them, embrace sustainable farming practices like regenerative agriculture which build their resilience and then be linked to finance such that they can ably implement the interventions in their communities.