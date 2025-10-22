How to aid the renaissance of West Nile

West Nile is the second, after Karamoja, in the poverty rates in Uganda according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos). Therefore, there must be a well-coordinated, not a haphazard, fire brigade approach in poverty alleviation in the region if it is to meet national aspirations in achieving high middle-income status.

The region has its own comparative advantages that must be tapped to alleviate poverty. Previous cash crops like cotton, tobacco, and food cum cash crops like simsim, have not had a marked impact. Therefore, policymakers should think out of the box to embrace new potentials.

High-earning crops that fit the climatic and soil conditions of the region, like cashew nuts, macadamia, cocoa, and coffee, should be given serious consideration.

According to the Cashew Nuts Global Market Report 2025, the world market for cashew nuts rose from $8.52b in 2024 to $9.07b this year. It is expected to hit $13b in 2029. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of this crop is 6.5 percent, which is a healthy indicator in income generation potential. In conformity with the Vision 2040 industrialisation ambition, cashew nuts provide value addition potential in the production of cashew flour, cashew milk, cashew butter, and both roasted and salted cashew nut production.

Macadamia: This plant thrives in temperatures of above 20ºC and soil conditions ideal in West Nile and Madi-Okollo in particular. The farm gate price of macadamia is about $6,000 (Shs20.8m)/mt. A well-maintained acre produces between 50 and 80 kgs per tree. With an acre having on average 125 trees, this yields between 6,250kgs and 10,000 kgs per annum. Selina Wamucii, a leading regional market trader in agricultural produce, says the price of 1kg ranges from Shs26,000 in Kampala to Shs57,000 in Jinja. Annually, the income potential is self-explanatory.

Cocoa and coffee: These are the tree cash crop plants that have been well researched and their economic benefits well-documented.

Minerals: The geological formation indicates the existence of gold, copper, cobalt, tin, and rare earth minerals like niobium and antimony that are critical for high-tech applications. To this effect, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development should accelerate the Airborne Geophysical Survey to cover the entire region. Proven evidence of viable deposits can attract an influx of capital from mining companies.



Such investments are potentially a precursor to employment opportunities and increased disposable income with the multiplier effects on enhanced infrastructure like roads, schools, healthcare facilities, etc.

As a region, we should request government support for long-lasting interventions. We should ask for seedlings and extension agricultural support. Like coffee, we must work on accessing both local and international markets and ask for government support in promoting this like coffee. As we demand infrastructural improvements, we need to refocus our energy on income generation and what puts money directly in our pockets consistently and on a long-term basis. Uncoordinated handouts like the Parish Development Model (PDM), GROW, Youth Livelihood Support, Emyoga, etc. have had a cosmetic, minimal impact in poverty alleviation in our region. The time has come for us to think out of the box to catch up with the rest of Uganda and escape from the unenviable position as the second poorest region in the country.